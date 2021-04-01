Brazil’s health authorities announced the discovery of a new strain of Corona virus in the country.

The Butantan Biomedical Institute said on Twitter that scientists have identified the strain in the city of Sorocaba, near Sao Paulo, and are conducting further research on the mutation that resembles the strain that was discovered in South Africa.

The strain was discovered in a 34-year-old woman who had mild symptoms, according to the G1 news site.

The patient said that she had not recently traveled inside or outside Brazil.