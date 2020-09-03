The demands of the best soccer players in the world are being translated into changes even in a country as unequal as Brazil. Marta and the rest of the players of the selection will receive the same as Neymar and the canarinha male in concept of diets and prizes, as announced this Wednesday by the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogerio Caboclo.

The news of equal pay for the best soccer players in the country was overshadowed by the announcement that two women will coordinate the women’s team, which has been largely neglected even in recent times. The Brazilian authorities, those of soccer and politics, have pampered little women’s football despite the fact that in their ranks the veteran Marta, for many years the best player in the world, Cristiane or Formiga, who at 41 years old is one of the longest-lived players with seven World Cups behind them.

“Since March of this year, the CBF has paid the same amount in terms of prizes and daily allowances for men’s and women’s soccer. That is, the players earn the same as the players during the calls. What they receive, women also receive. What they will charge for winning (a medal) or passing qualifiers in the Olympic Games next year will be the same that men will receive ”, revealed the president.

Marta, voted by FIFA six times as the best in the world, has always been paid less than her male compatriots. In recent years she has also joined the soccer players who demand an end to discrimination: “Equality is necessary. We need to fight so that the next generations of girls have better and fairer working conditions, “the UN Women ambassador said a few months ago at an event.

The salary differences in Brazilian soccer were huge. The diets per call day were different, but not only that according to the figures from three years ago that Folha de S.Paulo remember now. When they played abroad, they received their pay in reais and they, in dollars. For each day of training in Brazil, they charged 500 reais three years ago (80 euros, 95 dollars); they, half. But when they went abroad, they, the same 250 Brazilian reals; while they an amount 34 times greater and in dollars (1,600; 1,351 euros).

Ada Hegerberg’s example

The matching does not affect, however, the juiciest prize, the World Cup. Brazil will pay their women and men proportionally to win qualifiers and win the cup, but not the same because the amounts with which FIFA awards both gender are different.

The decision of Ada Hegerberg, Ballon d’Or in 2018, not to play the last World Cup in protest because the conditions in which internationals of both genders have not yet been equalized in the egalitarian Norway – although salaries have – and the legal battle Undertaken by the United States team, which is far more successful than men, they have placed the issue of pay discrimination on the soccer agenda.

The Brazilian Soccer Confederation had already taken some steps to close the wage gap between its best players of both genders in recent years. In the Women’s World Cup in France, they received unprecedented premiums, but lower than those of the men. South Africa or New Zealand are other countries that have taken steps to eliminate wage differences. Brazil is one of the countries with the most femicides in the world and with fewer women deputies: they are only 15% despite the quotas that should favor a greater presence.