The Minister of Health of Brazil, Marcelo queiroga, announced this Wednesday that the country, which became a global focus of the coronavirus pandemic, will receive from April to June 15.5 million vaccines against the disease of the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

“This was the result of the direct action of President Jair Bolsonaro with the chief executive of Pfizer,” said Queiroga, who expects the arrival of 2 million vaccines from this laboratory before the end of April.

Pfizer had agreed in March to sell 13.5 million doses to add to the Brazilian vaccination plan, which expects to receive a total of 100 million doses from all its suppliers until July.

In 2020, Brazil had rejected an agreement with Pfizer, but the negotiation was resumed in March by President Bolsonaro, in the middle of the hospital collapse across the country and with patients dying without intensive care beds in major urban centers.

On the other hand, the Butantan Institute of São Paulo delivered this Wednesday a new batch of CoronaVac vaccines, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, and has already reached the production of 40 million doses delivered to the Ministry of Health.

The Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga (right) and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, this Wednesday at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. Photo: AFP

Brazil also produces the AstraZeneca vaccine in the federal laboratory Fiocruz, which has delivered more than 7 million doses for the national immunization plan against the coronavirus.

In total, 15.18% of the Brazilian population has already received some dose of the vaccine.

Some 32.15 million doses were applied -in a population of 211 million inhabitants-, but only 3.64% of those vaccinated received the two injections necessary to develop full immunity.

The country continued this week marking daily case and death records.

With 13.5 million cases of covid-19 and close to 355,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Brazil has an average of 3,124 deaths per day during the last week, a new record since the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, and an average of 72,000 infections.

The governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria (center), on a visit to the Butantan Institute, where the Chinese laboratory Sinovac’s vaccine against Covid is manufactured. Photo: DPA

Health and political crisis

Queiroga also reported that the government will negotiate with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) the direct acquisition of medical supplies and sedatives for intubation, which have become scarce with the acceleration of a pandemic that in recent weeks has left more than 4,000 deaths per day in the country.

At the same time, he said that he proposed import from Canada 50 trucks for the transport of oxygen, whose demand has increased and that last January was completely exhausted in the Amazonian city of Manaus, where dozens of people died asphyxiated in hospitals.

The explosion of infections, which various scientists attribute to the expansion of the P.1 variant in Brazil, among other aspects, put the country’s health system and the government of the far-right Bolsonaro on the ropes, which continues to reject the possibility of applying restrictions for avoid contagions.

Brazil initially refused to buy Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, but eventually closed the contract. Photo: AFP

Bolsonaro, whose controversial management of the pandemic will be investigated by the Senate, he raised his tone and said that the country “is a powder keg” and will have “serious problems” due to the measures to try to stop the covid-19.

“The temperature is rising” and “there are going to be consequences of these arbitrary acts”, declared the president this Wednesday to a group of followers in a clear allusion to the investigation that the Senate will initiate, promoted by opponents of both the left and the right and endorsed by a magistrate of the Supreme Court.

“Brazil is at the limit. I am waiting for the people to give a signal,” declared the president without specifying what type of signal he is waiting for, and said that the policy of “closing everything” puts the country in front of “the imminence of having problems ( social) serious “.

With this political noise in the background, the government continues to search for vaccines, which in Brazil so far only reached 14% of the population, and for the most part with the first of the two necessary doses.

Source: EFE and AFP

CB