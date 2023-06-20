How did you feel about the content of this article?

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, during a meeting held in May this year at the Planalto Palace in Brasília. | Photo: EFE/Andre Coelho

The Minister of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, reported on Monday (20), that he had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of Brazil, José Múcio Monteiro, in which he stated that progress had been made in the “plan to restore relations” between the two countries in terms of “military cooperation” and “border security”.

“We are thus taking another step towards the re-establishment of defense and border security relations between both nations. Integration and cooperation is our destiny”, commented Padrino López on Twitter, without giving further details about everything that was discussed with the Brazilian minister.

At the end of May, the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, announced that he would reactivate “cooperation in border security” with the Lula government during his meeting with the Brazilian president in Brasília.

On the occasion, Maduro assured that Padrino López would travel “soon” to Brazil to “establish plans” in this area, which include the “fight against cross-border crime, drug trafficking and all factors of criminality”.

The “cooperation”, according to the Venezuelan, aims to guarantee a “frontier of peace, prosperity, tranquility and coexistence” between the two countries, which resumed their relations with Lula’s return to the presidency last January. For the past four years, relations between Brazil and Venezuela have been suspended after then-president Jair Bolsonaro decided to ban the Venezuelan dictator and other high officials of the Caracas regime from entering the country.

According to the so-called Bolivarian revolution, the new approaches with Brazil seek to establish “the foundations of a new map of cooperation” to “advance integration” in areas such as agriculture, industry, trade and energy, through “investments and transfer of technology”.