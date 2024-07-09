Brazil and Venezuela are responsible for around 65% of the fire outbreaks recorded in South America in the first six months of 2024. Each country already has approximately 38,000 fire outbreaks, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Brazil ranks first among South American countries with 38,703 fires, while Venezuela has 38,162. Compared to the first half of 2023, Brazil saw a 51% increase in fires, while Venezuela saw an 81% increase. Check the complete list of countries and fire hotspots at the end of the article.

Adding up the data from South American countries, there have already been 118,114 fire outbreaks in 2024. This is the fourth highest number ever recorded in the historical series that began in 1998. Higher numbers were recorded in 2003, 2020 and 2004, when there were, respectively, 129,419, 121,125 and 118,312 fires in the region.

In an attempt to contain the fires, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has decided to create a situation room and is studying ways to punish those responsible for the fires. The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, stated that the Federal Police are investigating 18 fire fronts to identify and punish those who are criminals.

Countries at the top of the ranking are on the borders with the Pantanal and the Brazilian Amazon

Venezuela, which ranks second on the list of countries with the highest number of fire outbreaks, is on the border with the Brazilian states of Roraima and Amazonas, which are part of the Amazon biome. Colombia, which also borders Brazil in the state of Amazonas, is the third country with the highest number of fires – there were 12,360 outbreaks.

In the first half of 2024, fires in the Amazon broke records and surpassed records from the last 20 years.

In fourth and fifth place are Paraguay and Bolivia, which are on the border that corresponds to the Pantanal biome in Brazil. The Pantanal had the highest number of fires in the first half of the year in 26 years. In 2024, 3,919 fires have already been recorded in the biome. Thus, the second year of the Lula government surpassed the mark of 2,706 fires recorded in the first half of 2020, in the second year of the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Government actions focus on combating

Among the actions announced by the Lula government after the increase in fires, especially in the Pantanal, are the creation of a situation room and the intensification of punishments for anyone identified as responsible for the fires.

Despite several record fires having been recorded since the beginning of the year, the federal government’s situation room was only created on June 14. Among the measures planned are the expansion of resources and simplification of the process for hiring firefighters, equipment and aircraft, among others.

In practice, the federal administration claims that around 500 federal government employees are working in the field, supported by nine aircraft, including four water-dropping planes. air tractors from Ibama and ICMBio, and a KC-390 from the FAB, with the capacity to carry 12 thousand liters of water. According to the situation room bulletinreleased on June 28, another five Armed Forces aircraft are being mobilized.

In addition to the situation room, a committee has begun investigating the causes of the fires and should punish those responsible, since, according to the Minister of the Environment, most fires are caused by human action. “Most fires are caused by intentional or negligent actions, and the investigations that are being carried out will show us the result of all this,” stated Marina Silva, in a press conference after a meeting at the Fire Department headquarters in Corumbá (MS), held on June 28.

The investigation is being coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which is working on intelligence work focused on arson. “The Federal Police is conducting the investigation, most of which are located on private property. What is certain is that we know where the fires spread from, we work with advanced technology,” said the minister.

Check the list of countries and number of fire outbreaks recorded from January 1st to July 7th:

Brazil – 38,703

Venezuela – 38,162

Colombia – 12,360

Paraguay – 8,336

Bolivia – 7,688

Argentina – 6,106

Guyana – 2,309

Chile – 2,093

Peru – 1,278

Suriname – 668

Ecuador – 321

Uruguay – 79

French Guiana – 11