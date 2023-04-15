“Maurício Falavigna is a teacher, social educator, marketing copywriter and journalist. He has been active in the area of ​​Digital Inclusion for a decade and a half, having already directed NGOs and some social projects.” Thus is defined – or is defined – the author of a trio of phrases that synthesize the banality of evil. An expression, unfortunately worn, that perfectly describes Falavigna’s answer to the question: “And today OK birthday the war of Ukraine. What is your assessment of the war in Ukraine?”

“I didn’t send Putin a greeting card, I forgot it was today. But I can’t wait for him to drop 18 nuclear bombs (sic) on Ukraine, England, Germany, and wipe out the whole of Europe. Deep down, what I want most is this.”

The population of Europe is 751.5 million inhabitants. A “destroyed Europe”, as the subject expressed what lay within him, means wishing for the death of a good part of this population. In the ideal and dehumanized world, like the one in the dialogue described above, undesirables are like rats or cockroaches. Dehumanization was one of the resources used by Nazism as one of the ingredients of the Holocaust.

Joseph Stalin, one of the idols of these people, has on his resume something around 20 million deaths. At least 1 million of them were directly ordained during the Great Purge of 1936-1939. Another 1.5 million deaths occurred in forced labor camps. And the rest of hunger. In Ukraine alone, there were more than 6 million victims. To get an idea of ​​the enormity of the genocide promoted by Stalin in the much hated Ukraine: since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic until today, 6.8 million deaths have been counted worldwide.

To the “18 nuclear bomb” of the professor, in addition to wiping pluralism off the face of the earth, would transform Vladimir Putin into a hero who would leave the Chinese Mao Zedong and his 60 million dead looking like a boy scout, so harmless.

Now imagine a horseshoe. In an abstraction exercise, place the professor with genocidal intentions at one end of the horse shoe. Mentally trace the shape towards the other end of the object. After straying as far as possible from the plan for the total destruction of Europe, the route, albeit in the opposite direction, takes us back close to the starting point. With the subtlety of never providing a physical point of contact, as would happen in a circle, for example.

When we reach the other end of the horseshoe, who do we find? Another radical. This time from the right. And almost always defending something very close to what those at the opposite extreme think. Both hate each other. They don’t even hide the desire to annihilate the opposite pole. But they are more alike than different.

We can say that at this other end of the horseshoe is someone who dresses as a Templar knight, fights against globalism and the Atlanticist bankers who finance the Nazis and defenders of the new world order in Ukraine. Putin, as the “great conservative” that he is, fighting gender ideologies, climatism and atheism. Values ​​that give him the moral legitimacy to stop Western invaders from NATO and the United States, who use Ukraine as a pretext to impose their agenda of global domination.

Therefore, we will expand the relevance of political antagonism and its contradictions. The invasion of Ukraine put the opposing sides Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the extremes of the horseshoe. For different reasons, Bolsonaro and Lula embraced Putin and took the same side in the war.

Putinists from the Itamaraty blew into Bolsonaro’s ears odes of love for the Russian president to the point that the then president fell into the story that, after Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, the best thing was to join Putin, the conservative. The union was sealed with the fertilizer crisis, when Russia hooked Brazil due to the dependence that Brazilian agriculture has on the input that is imported, largely from Russia. To ensure the supply and production of food for the world, Bolsonaro joined Putin.

Lula’s alliance with Putin has another dimension. Trade and fertilizers are just the cover for a long-standing strategic plan. Today, it is evident. But Lula, Dilma, Putin, Xi and the Brics were already chanting the stone there are times. Marriage is anti-Western. Or more precisely, anti-American. A project to reorganize the world.

Bolsonaro, one might say, paved the road traversed by Lula. The petista, in turn, will complete the work started by Bolsonaro.

The “new world” that emerges with the help of Brazil and its political horseshoe wants to provide a gray area without Western control and pressure. A Global South that’s a bit of a bandit, but tinged with self-determination. A great mattress to protect against problems already tested by way of Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

Under the leadership of China and with the adhesion of Brazil, the so-called “new world” that emerges is the safe world that Beijing wants for itself and its allies, where no one can charge them for anything. In the case of China, a clear preparation to invade Taiwan and mitigate pressures such as sanctions. With its own payment system, financial flow is guaranteed. In addition to having countries with their reserves curdled with Chinese currency, it makes them hostages. They would not play against their own stability by putting economic pressure on China.

There is no way to be optimistic about the future. As much as the free world has its flaws and contradictions, only in delirium can someone say that the societies that developed in search of freedom and democracy are decadent when compared to the proposed world that China offers.

And everything indicates that at the extremes of the horseshoe, people are working hard (in sometimes different ways) for this to happen.