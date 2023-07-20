Estadão Contenti

07/19/2023 – 21:21

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Brazil and Mexico signed an agreement for the adoption of the reciprocal system of electronic visas for tourist and business trips between citizens of both countries. That is, the physical visa will no longer be charged and it will no longer be necessary to go to a consulate to issue the document that allows entry into foreign territory.

The system still does not have a definitive date to start, but the official statement from the Brazilian government informs that it will be implemented “in the coming months”.

The agreement is part of a process that seeks to exempt Brazilians and Mexicans from authorizations to visit both countries. During a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, in May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, informed that Mexico would be the second country, after Japan, to release Brazilian tourists from the visa.

Currently, Brazilians are allowed to enter Mexico with a physical visa, unless the person already has a valid and valid visa or permanent residence in countries such as Canada, the United States, nations that are part of the Schengen Area (some European countries), Japan or the United Kingdom.

Although announced this week, the agreement had already been in the works since April, when Vieira was in Mexico for the 5th Binational Meeting. The agreement was negotiated with the secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena Ibarra.

“Without losing sight of the common objective of the gradual resumption of the Visa Waiver Agreement between Brazil and Mexico, the joint adoption of electronic visas will allow Brazilian and Mexican citizens to request, quickly, safely and without the need to travel to consular offices, a visit visa for tourism and business purposes in both countries”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a note.

The electronic visa has already been adopted recently by both countries, but for a short time. In August of last year, just nine months after the system was up and running, Mexico once again required Brazil to provide paper authorization to enter its country.

At the time, months before the cancellation of the electronic visa, a technical failure prevented the Mexican consulates from issuing authorizations, causing turmoil for people who had already purchased tickets. Due to the failures, tourists ended up not being able to travel.
























