Brazilians who have lived in the European country for less than 6 years can apply for an Italian driver’s license without having to take exams

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, signed an agreement this Monday (15.Jul.2024) that allows the conversion of driver’s licenses between the two countries. The treaty determines that Brazilians who already have a CNH (National Driver’s License) and have lived in the European country for less than 6 years can apply for the Italian document without having to take driving school and additional exams. The same conditions apply to Italians living in Brazil.

The agreement still needs to be validated by the National Congress. The government estimates that this treaty will benefit around 900,000 people: 100,000 Brazilians living in Italy and 800,000 people with Italian nationality living in Brazil.

The agreement was signed during the visit of the Italian president to the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília. In 2024, Italian immigration to Brazil will complete 150 years. The Brazilian government estimates that there are more than 35 million descendants of Italians in Brazil.

Rules of the agreement

For Brazilians in Italy, the conversion of the license must be requested from the Motorizzazione Civile of the place of residence.

The conversion of the CNH to Italian or Brazilian nationality will only be possible for drivers in categories A and B. The benefit does not extend to holders of licenses in categories C, D and E, who still need to take specialization courses in the two countries.

Read the main requirements for converting your driver’s license through a bilateral agreement: