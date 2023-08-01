The UK government, in an attempt to reduce Russia’s influence on the UN Security Council, is pushing for these two countries to occupy a permanent seat on this body. Do these nations have a chance?

Since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the UK has used all its power and diplomatic influence to condemn and sanction Moscow.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, one of the visible faces of that offensive, insisted that the UN Security Council, created after World War II, must be reformed. The last change was made in December 1963.

Cleverly has gone further, trying to create a new block, and for this reason he has also asked for the incorporation of Germany, Japan and an African nation.

“I recognize that multilateral reform is exceptionally difficult to achieve. But it will bring hugely significant benefits to the UK and the rest of the world,” Cleverly said.

James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs addresses the UN Security Council during a meeting on Artificial Intelligence at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States, July 18, 2023. REUTERS – BRENDAN MCDERMID

London’s purpose is as clear as it is obvious: to take away power and influence from Russia, which, asserting its weight in one of the most powerful UN bodies, has vetoed important resolutions such as condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And it is that the war in Ukraine showed the contradiction of Russia in its commitment to protect the maintenance of international peace, as the Security Council seeks.

For years, various countries have promoted, without much success or progress, reforms to the functioning of the Council, to allow the entry of new players that can bring a balance between the most powerful Westerners and the Russia-China axis.

“The signal that the British government is sending is that they admit that the world has changed and new actors are needed that represent the multilateral nature of the current UN and not from when the current Security Council was forged in the midst of a clash between the Western bloc and the Soviet”, commented Carlos Solar, a researcher at the Royal Defense and Security Institute (RUSI).

The United Kingdom considers that the Russian invasion restored the urgency of the debate on these reforms to guarantee a much more modern Council, adapted to current realities, but, above all, presenting a counterweight to Russia, which tends to use resolutions to its advantage.

“The support is not only a recognition of the aspirations of two major developing countries (emerging countries and the Global South) and their role in global peace and security issues, but also an effort to bring the two countries closer to the Western bloc,” explained Laura Trajber, director of Brazilian Studies at the University of Oxford.

Does Brazil have any option?

Latin America does not have permanent representation or the right to veto in the Security Council, despite being a troubled and developing continent, but its work has been key to promoting a regional peace and security agenda.

This Council was key in terms of political support and resources, for example, for the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the extinct FARC guerrilla.

Former Colombian ambassador to the UN and in London, Néstor Osorio, told France 24 that the support of the Security Council was “decisive and fundamental for the implementation of the peace agreement.”

Especially because of the resolution that created a tripartite commission to monitor the process of reincorporation of FARC members.

Brazil’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sérgio França Danese, speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, on July 17, 2023, at the United Nations headquarters in New York. ©Mary Altaffer/AP

So the inclusion of Brazil would mean the recognition of a region that has remained forgotten and ignored in the big clubs of the world.

“Brazil and other countries in the region have contributed a lot to United Nations peacekeeping operations, financially and with human resources,” Trajber stressed.

She adds that “if it manages to be part of the Security Council as a permanent member, it would also be an opportunity to strengthen regional processes of dialogue and coordination on peace and security and surely bring Latin American perspectives to the global debate.”

For Brazil, India, Germany, Japan or an African nation to have that long-awaited permanent seat, the consensus is required not only of the Security Council but also of the General Assembly and its 193 members.

“India and Brazil do not necessarily go hand in hand with British foreign policy objectives, just look at how they have voted on resolutions on the war in Ukraine, where they have refrained from condemning the Russian invasion. But like Germany and Japan are also considered to potentially access the council, the possible balance of forces would be equalized”, Solar maintains.

Trajber explains that since 2004, the G4 – made up of Brazil, India, Japan and Germany – has promoted modifications to admit new members and other countries, changes in the right to veto.

How does the UN Security Council work?

It is made up of 15 countries, including permanent and non-permanent members who are invited, for a period of two years.

The permanent ones are the great powers of the world, which had a fundamental role in ending the Second World War in 1945: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China.

TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting in New York on February 28, 2022. ©John Minchillo/AP

Current non-permanent members, who are elected by the UN General Assembly, include Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Gabon, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Switzerland, Ghana, Malta and Mozambique.

“Russia has presided over the Security Council twice since the war broke out and yet it has not served it much more than airing its propaganda and stopping resolutions against it,” says Solar.

From the signals that have been sent out over the years, despite the UK’s loud formal support, it appears that members are not yet ready to debate.