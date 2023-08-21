India can turn to key partners in Latin America and Africa to forge bilateral agreements and facilitate trade in local currencies. Negotiations would take place with countries such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Senegal and Tanzania. The information is from the Indian website Money Control. According to an Indian government source heard by the publication, the agreements would help in an eventual plan to internationalize the rupee.

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), embarked on Sunday (20.Aug.2023) to South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit, held in Johannesburg, from 22 to 24 August. The group is formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

India signed a memorandum of understanding last month with the UAE to use the rupee and dirham in bilateral transactions. According to Money Controla similar agreement was discussed with Indonesia during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Banks meeting in Gandhinagar (India), in mid-July.

Lula has been advocating the use of local currencies in international transactions to the detriment of the dollar. On a trip to China in April, for example, President he spoke on carrying out trade in the currencies of the BRICS countries.

“Why are all countries obliged to do their trade backed by the dollar? (…) Why not the yen? Why not the real one?”, said the Chief Executive at the time. According to Lula, the currency change “it is difficult, because there are people who are not used to it”.

At the end of May, Lula declared that one should “establish a commercial reference unit to reduce dependence on extra-regional currencies”.

Speaking at the 62nd Mercosur Summit, held in Puerto Iguazú (Argentina) in early July, the president defended the creation of a common currency for Mercosur.

“The adoption of a common currency to carry out clearing operations between our countries will help to reduce costs and further facilitate convergence. I’m talking about a specific reference currency for regional trade, which will not eliminate the respective national currencies”, declared Lula.