Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/15/2023 – 23:42

Brazil and Cuba will renew an agreement for the joint development of health products. The measure will be signed during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s trip to the Central American country. Lula arrived this Friday (15) in Havana, the Cuban capital, where he will participate in the G77+China summit, a group that brings together 134 developing countries in addition to China.

According to the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, who is part of the Brazilian delegation, the goal is to develop innovative products in the areas of vaccines, medicines for chronic diseases (Alzheimer’s and diabetes) and medicines for gastritis using sugarcane. sugar.

“Brazil benefits from cutting-edge knowledge that Cuba has developed, with years of investment. As I said, joint development, Brazil with its expertise in clinical research and scale production capacity in public and private laboratories,” she said.

More Doctors

Asked whether Cuba submitted a request for Cuban doctors to join the Mais Médicos program, the minister said that the program does not provide for a specific exchange agreement between countries and that the Cuban government did not submit such a request.

Nísia Trindade also stated that the program’s priority is to take Brazilian doctors to places where there is a shortage of care, and that professionals of all nationalities can participate in the selection.

During the trip, agreements are planned to exchange experiences between Brazil and Cuba in the science and technology and family farming sectors, as informed by ministers Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Farming) and Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovation).