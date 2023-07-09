Brazil and Colombia want to work together to preserve the rainforest in the Amazon region. “My government has committed to ending illegal logging by 2030,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday in Leticia, Colombia. Other Amazon countries should also adopt this voluntary commitment. Lula and his Colombian colleague Gustavo Petro have called on rich countries to provide financial support to South American countries to protect the rainforest. The Amazon region is considered a crucial region in combating global climate change.

“In order to preserve the Amazon region, we must (…) save 80 percent of its forests and must not go beyond 20 percent deforestation,” said Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad. “Unfortunately, we’re already at 17 percent deforestation,” she added.

“If we reach the point of no return, it will have devastating consequences for global climate change,” Muhamad warned at the meeting, which brought together representatives from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, who share the Amazon region.

A summit meeting of the Amazon countries is planned for next month in Belem, Brazil. The aim is to agree on a coordinated approach between these states in order to preserve the primeval forest and promote sustainable development.

Fight against the climate crisis

Rainforests are considered the “lungs of the earth”: They absorb carbon dioxide and produce vital oxygen. Protecting them is crucial in the fight against climate change.

The Amazon rainforest stretches across nine countries, mostly in Brazil. It is one of the few remaining large primeval forests in the world, is home to more plant and animal species than any other place on earth and is an important oxygen reservoir thanks to its millions of trees.







In the Brazilian part of the Amazon, deforestation fell by a third in the first six months of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s tenure compared to the same period last year, the government announced last week.