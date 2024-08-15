Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Gustavo Petro of Colombia are changing the pace of their mediation to resolve the political deadlock in Venezuela. Both have suggested this Thursday some options to President Nicolás Maduro with the aim of settling in a peaceful way and among Venezuelans the crisis that has opened after the questioned presidential elections of July 28.

While Lula has floated his suggestion for new elections and a coalition government in an interview, Petro has revealed on X a detailed plan based on “the experience of the Colombian National Front.” The steps would be: “Lifting of all sanctions against Venezuela. General national and international amnesty. Total guarantees for political action. Transitional cohabitation government. New free elections.” Both leaders spoke on Wednesday to coordinate their positions.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he supports the idea of ​​holding new elections in Venezuela. In statements to reporters, the Democratic leader has joined the initiative first launched by the Brazilian president, according to Reuters.

In an interview, Brazil’s Lula has confirmed that he does not intend to recognise a Maduro victory without seeing the official records and has suggested the possibility of the Venezuelan president calling new elections. However, for these hypothetical future elections he has asked for guarantees that those of 28-J did not have and has mentioned a possible coalition government. The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, María Corina Machado, has made it very clear that she rejects new elections outright.

Brazilian and Colombian diplomats are leading the mediation process after Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador dropped out of the leading group of mediators, according to Brazilian authorities.

For Petro, it is vital that the crisis be resolved peacefully because the country shares a long border with Venezuela and has welcomed nearly three million Venezuelans in recent years.

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico had been pushing for international mediation over the past two weeks after the opposition accused Chavismo, with copies of the minutes in hand, of stealing the victory and Maduro’s refusal to prove his claimed triumph with official documentation. These diplomatic efforts had so far been supported by the United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries. Now that López Obrador has announced that he prefers to wait for the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela, controlled by Chavismo, Presidents Lula and Petro are looking for new formulas to end the paralysis.

Avoid violence

The priority is to avoid violence after 25 protesters were killed in the crackdown on the protests and some 1,200 people remain in detention. Neither the UN nor the Carter Center, which had small observation missions on the ground, endorse the official result.

“Maduro knows that he owes the world an explanation,” Lula said in a radio interview. “He has several options, he can form a coalition government,” he said, referring to his own cabinet, which includes a dozen parties, in addition to his own. “If Maduro has common sense, he could submit the matter to the people again, perhaps calling new elections, establishing the criteria for all candidates to participate, creating a supra-party electoral commission, for everyone to participate and allowing observers to participate,” he explained.

Absolute respect for the verdict of the ballot boxes on June 28 is one of the red lines that Machado raises in any negotiation with the regime: “Please, who in the world would think that another election should be held? There was already one here, under the terms of the regime, with an absolutely unequal campaign,” she declared in an interview with EL PAÍS.

Lula hinted Thursday that the international community would impose tougher demands on the regime in a new vote after Machado was barred from running despite having won the first by a landslide, as her first choice as a replacement was also disqualified. Edmundo González Urrutia, a calm diplomat who competed against Maduro at the polls, was her third choice.

The opposition is keeping up the pressure on the regime, but Machado and González Urrutia remain in hiding for fear of reprisals. Both leaders have called on their millions of followers both in Venezuela and around the world – millions of Venezuelans have had to leave their homeland due to the multi-crisis of recent years – to mobilize this Saturday to defend the victory that, according to their records, the electorate gave them at the polls.

The precedent mentioned by Petro is the so-called National Front in Colombia, in which the two traditional parties, the Liberal and the Conservative, alternated in government for a period of 16 years, between 1958 and 1974, with the purpose of removing General Gustavo Rojas Pinilla from power. “It is an experience that, if used temporarily, can help to achieve a definitive solution,” according to the Colombian president.

Brazilian diplomacy does not want to rush. Lula said so in the interview and his main advisor on international politics, the former foreign minister and ambassador Celso Amorim, stressed it. “My 60 years in diplomacy tell me that impatience is not a good advisor,” he told their lordships. He is well aware that Maduro’s presidential mandate only ends in January 2025. Latin American mediators believe that there is room for manoeuvre until then, even though some countries, with the United States at the head, have recognised the opposition candidate as the winner of the elections, but not, a crucial difference, as the president-elect. Right now the Venezuelan crisis is not among the priorities of Washington, on the verge of elections and pending the Middle East, nor of the EU, with its eyes set on the Ukrainian offensive in Russia and the change in the Commission.

But Amorim has also made clear Brazil’s reluctance to recognise an opposition victory based on the copy of the minutes that it has because “it would set a precedent”. Amorim has also ruled out any ultimatum against Maduro. And after explaining that when she went to Caracas to follow the elections on behalf of Lula she did not meet with Machado because “someone had to maintain contact with the Government” of Maduro, she has stressed that Brazil maintains dialogue with her “at the highest level”.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.