The players of the Brazil team celebrate a goal. AMANDA PEROBELLI / Reuters

Brazil is the only country that participated in all the World Cups, and this Friday it began its path to Qatar 2022 as if its qualification was only a matter of time. Led by an exquisite partnership between Neymar and Philippe Coutinho, plus the scoring presence of Roberto Firmino, the five-time world champion beat Bolivia 5-0 in São Paulo at the close of the first date of the South American qualifiers.

In the early hours, Colombia initialed its debut in Barranquilla with a comfortable 3-0 win over Venezuela, with a marked prominence of its legion of players in the Italian League at the start of the search for its third consecutive World Cup. Uruguay and Argentina, who had won on Thursday, complete the first place in the standings.

Neymar and Coutinho

Soccer will be the sport of betrayed predictions, but the only mystery that preceded the match at the Corinthians Arena was how large the difference would be in favor of the locals. If the distance between the two teams had already been evident in the 2019 Copa América, when Brazil became champion and Bolivia finished last, the gap this Friday was five goals, although it could have been many more.

Brazil did not seem an inactive team for 11 months, when in November 2019 they played for the last time before the covid-19 changed – also – the map of world sport. Under the rain of São Paulo, Tité’s team monopolized 72% control of the ball, as if facing a friendly against a modest league team.

Although his presence had been in doubt due to alleged physical discomfort, Neymar played the 90 minutes with a very high level and found in Coutinho an ideal partner. The partnership between the PSG players and Barcelona was the key with which Brazil opened a night without nerves or drama. Neymar, who at times seemed to play an exhibition match, only needed to convert his goal.

Marquinhos and Firmino put Brazil ahead in the first half with a partial 2-0 that, had it not been for the good performance of the Bolivian goalkeeper, Carlos Lampe, could have been greater. In the second chapter, the Liverpool forward again, plus an own goal by José Carrasco and a header from Coutinho –after a cross from Neymar– closed the 5-0.

While the Bolivians reached 56 games without winning on the road, the reigning champions of America played almost all night in rival fields. Casemiro was always the first option in plays that added dozens of passes without opposition. Brazil, which received Bolivia 17 times, got 15 wins and only gave up two draws, will have a more realistic measure of competition in their next game: on Tuesday against Peru in Lima they will reissue the final of the last Copa América. Bolivia, which usually shows its best side in the 3,600 meters of La Paz, will host Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Zapata and Muriel, the Atalanta attack

In Barranquilla, the first game of the Colombian team in 11 months started with drama. Not ten minutes had passed when full-back Santiago Arias, a newcomer to Bayer Leverkusen, was swept away by a raid by Granada winger Darwin Machís and suffered a terrible ankle injury. His cries of pain echoed from the empty stands before he was relieved by Stefan Medina.

The locals, however, did not take long to get the game back on track. Duván Zapata, the Atalanta striker who relegated the historic Falcao García to the substitute bench, arrived on time at a crossroads to the right of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, the allfielder Juventus, after a combination with James Rodríguez, to open the scoring at 15 minutes. It was his fourth goal with the national team and the first in the playoffs.

With a very active James, who served as captain while Falcao was not on the field, Colombia made its dominance clear. Before half an hour was up, a raid on the other side of the full-back Johan Mujica, Zapata’s teammate at Atalanta, allowed the other Colombian attacker of the Bergamo team, Luis Fernando Muriel, to finish off a ball that crossed at his pleasure Venezuelan area to beat Wuilker Faríñez.

In the unprecedented duel of Portuguese coaches on both benches, Carlos Queiroz’s team was ostensibly superior to that of José Peseiro, who had only just brought his players together for the first time. The coffee growers generated options without much effort. A distant shot from Jefferson Lerma missed the Lens goalkeeper and crashed into the post. The response of the vinotinto came with a corner shot from Roberto Rosales that Camilo Vargas, the starter, diverted because David Ospina, the Naples goalkeeper, could not travel due to the restrictions of the health authorities.

In the last gasp of the first half, Muriel crossed the entire court, after receiving the ball from the hands of Vargas himself in a quick exit. His undo with a change of pace from his only marker, Brescia defender John Chancellor, and landed a left-footed shot that doubled Faríñez’s hands. The show had a second half left over in which Colombia managed the result by walking on the court, and Queiroz refreshed the team with four other changes. “It is very important to take advantage of the movements that the players know. We have not worked for almost a year, but everyone knows what they have to do in their positions, “said the Portuguese coach. Colombia visits Reinaldo Rueda’s Chile on Tuesday, the team that eliminated him from the Copa América, while Venezuela will be home to Paraguay.