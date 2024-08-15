The presidents of Brazil and Colombia held a telephone conversation on Wednesday in an attempt to mediate between the Chavista government and the opposition so that Venezuelans can peacefully and negotiate a solution to the crisis that has arisen following the presidential elections on July 28. But nothing has been revealed about the next steps or the content of the call. The Brazilian foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, arrived in Bogotá on Wednesday night, where he will meet with his counterpart, Luiz Gilberto Murillo, on Thursday before leaving for the Dominican Republic for the inauguration of the new president. Eighteen days after the elections, the Chavistas remain entrenched without showing the documents that a large part of the international community demands. Despite their efforts to dialogue with both parties, neither of the two presidents is willing to recognize a third term for Nicolás Maduro if the Chavistas do not present the official bulletins.

Virtually nothing has been revealed about the call between Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro. “I was on a phone call with Colombia, trying to see if we could find a way out of Venezuela’s problems, to see if we can restore democratic calm in that country,” the Brazilian said at an event, Reuters reports. The contact between the two leaders took place the day after his counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador took a step back and decided to wait for what the Venezuelan High Court of Justice (controlled by Chavismo) has to say about the electoral controversy. Something that the trio had apparently ruled out in one of their joint statements.

The idea is that this Lula-Petro conversation will be followed by a contact with Maduro and another with the opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia. The secrecy of this Wednesday contrasts with the first steps of these diplomatic efforts, when Mexico accompanied Brazil and Colombia, and the three presidents released two joint statements demanding from President Maduro the minutes of each of the electoral tables and an impartial verification of the results.

On Tuesday, Lula’s main advisor on international affairs put forward the idea that Venezuela should hold new elections that would give victory to one or the other candidate, given that both are proclaiming themselves winners. Chavismo has not presented proof of its victory, while the opposition has distributed copies of more than 80% of the minutes, which give it a comfortable victory. The reports of the UN panel of experts and the Carter Center have confirmed the lack of transparency of the announced results, in addition to validating the minutes published by the opposition.

Both Lula and Petro reestablished the always difficult relations with the Bolivarian Republic at the beginning of their respective governments. Petro, who has been in power for two years, has met with Maduro on several occasions and proposed to pave the way for elections with guarantees for all in Venezuela, but he crashed on the night of the “lost” records. The first left-wing president of contemporary Colombia, a compulsive tweeter who has never been distinguished for being shy in his opinions, has made an unusual exercise of restraint in his messages since the elections to make room for diplomacy.

In his very few statements on the issue, he has insisted on the need for a negotiated solution. “We must build a common and peaceful path,” he said last week, echoing the news that the United States was giving explicit support to the mediation of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia to achieve a “transition” in Venezuela. Before that, he had warned, in a more gloomy tone, that “the opposition and Maduro must reach a political agreement because, if not, an exodus and war will break out throughout the Americas.” Colombia is by far the main host country for the Venezuelan diaspora, with nearly three million migrants on its territory, and the two countries share a porous border of more than 2,200 kilometers.

Colombian and Brazilian diplomacy are juggling in an uncertain moment, amid a cascade of internal criticism for not strongly condemning the Chavista regime and its authoritarian drift.

Lula went so far as to say in the first few days that the fuss surrounding the elections was exaggerated, but he soon insisted on his mantra of “records, records, records.” In his first message after the elections, Petro spoke of the need for “a transparent scrutiny with vote counting, records and oversight by all political forces,” as well as “professional international oversight.”

Foreign Minister Murillo, who is meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Vieira on Thursday, has repeatedly called for caution and prudence. Brazil and Colombia are maintaining intense contacts with the diplomacy of the United States, the European Union and several neighbouring countries during this crisis.

“We remain in contact with all official and political sectors in Venezuela, in a joint and constructive diplomatic effort between Colombia, Brazil and Mexico,” said Foreign Minister Murillo, without detailing these conversations. Amid this secrecy, Colombia has not referred in any public statement to date to the idea of ​​a repeat election that has been suggested by Brazilian diplomat Celso Amorim, Lula’s main advisor on international politics. “I do not believe that Maduro is in a position to go to a new electoral event in which it will most likely be defeated, almost pulverized,” said a high-ranking Colombian diplomatic source.

