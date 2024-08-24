Countries once again ask for transparent data after the country’s TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) refuses to send it

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) released this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) a joint note with the Colombian government to demand transparent data from the Venezuelan elections. The election was held in July of this year with the victory of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela). Here is the full of the statement (PDF – 24 kB).

The text says that the governments of the two countries took note of the decision of the TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) of Venezuela that decided not to release the electoral records of the July 28 elections. They ask, however, that the information be published. The decision of the Venezuelan Court was released on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

“This chamber declares, based on the expert assessment carried out, and based on the report prepared by national and international experts, in an unquestionable manner, the validity of the electoral material examined and validates the results of the presidential elections”said the president of the court.

The decision is a defeat for Maduro’s opposition and countries that are calling for greater clarity and disclosure of the results for independent verification of the results. The opposition, led by María Corina Machado, claims that the results indicate a clear victory for candidate Edmundo González (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) against Maduro.

BRAZIL AND COLOMBIA

The governments of Brazil and Colombia, both left-wing, reiterated that they are still waiting for the CNE (National Electoral Council) to release the results broken down by polling station. They say that the Maduro government made commitments with the signing of the Barbados Agreements.

“They also express their total opposition to the continued application of unilateral sanctions as an instrument of pressure. They share the understanding that unilateral sanctions are contrary to international law and harm the population of sanctioned countries, especially the most vulnerable groups.”the note said.

The president of the court, Caryslia Rodriguez, announced the decision after receiving the electoral documents from the CNE on August 5 for investigation. According to her, the election had “supported by the records issued by the machines and total coincidence with the databases”.

“This chamber declares, based on the expertise carried out, and based on the report prepared by national and international experts, in an unquestionable manner, the validity of the electoral material examined and validates the results of the presidential elections.”, declared the president of the court.

The United States said Maduro lost the election. In Brazil, Lula and other left-wing politicians criticized the way the election data was presented.

Lula had telephone conversations with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia, left). “Both presidents remain convinced that the credibility of the electoral process can only be restored through the transparent publication of data broken down by electoral section and verifiable”he declared.

The two presidents asked that all those involved avoid resorting to acts of violence and repression.”As neighboring countries directly interested in the stability of Venezuela and the region, and witnesses to the Barbados Agreements, Brazil and Colombia maintain open channels of communication with the parties and reiterate their willingness to facilitate understanding between them.”, he declared.

In August, Brazil joined forces with Mexico and Colombia to prevent an escalation of violence in the South American country. The Venezuelan political party People’s Will said on July 30 that the Maduro regime tortured Freddy Superlano, the party’s political coordinator who was kidnapped.