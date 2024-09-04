The governments of Brazil and Colombia have expressed “deep concern” over the arrest warrant issued against Edmundo González, the main opponent of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. The two countries released a joint statement on Tuesday night (3) about the political crisis in Venezuela.

Brazil and Colombia said the measure against González “hinders the search for a peaceful solution based on dialogue between the main Venezuelan political forces.” The political crisis in Venezuela deepened after the presidential elections held on July 28.

The National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by the Chavista regime, declared Maduro’s victory without releasing the voting records to confirm or reject the election result. The opposition contested the result and declared González’s victory.

In the latest development, the Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office, also dominated by Chavismo, has called for the arrest of the former opposition candidate. For Colombia and Brazil, the order against González “seriously affects” the commitments made by Maduro when signing the Barbados Agreement with the United States.

“This judicial measure seriously affects the commitments assumed by the Venezuelan Government within the framework of the Barbados Agreements, in which the government and the opposition reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening democracy and promoting a culture of tolerance and coexistence,” the joint statement said.

At the time, the US government was supposed to ease the economic embargo on Caracas as long as the dictator held safe and democratic elections. However, Maduro did not comply with the agreement and some of the sanctions were reinstated. In addition, the US recognized González’s victory in the election.

Lula defends new elections in Venezuela

Last week, President Lula (PT) once again defended new elections in the neighboring country. “The opposition says they won, he says he won, but there is no proof. We are demanding proof. He [Maduro] has the right to not like it. I said it was important to call new elections,” the Brazilian leader told Radio MaisPB.

On Tuesday (3), former foreign minister Celso Amorim, Lula’s special advisor for international affairs, stated that Brazil will not accept the eventual arrest of the opponent. “It would be a political arrest, and we do not accept political prisoners,” said Amorim in an interview with Reuters. Brazil has been urged by other governments to adopt a firmer stance against Maduro.

See the full joint statement from Brazil and Colombia

“Determination of arrest of presidential candidate in Venezuela

The governments of Brazil and Colombia express deep concern about the seizure order issued by the Venezuelan courts against presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, yesterday, September 2.

This judicial measure seriously affects the commitments assumed by the Venezuelan Government within the framework of the Barbados Agreements, in which the government and the opposition reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening democracy and promoting a culture of tolerance and coexistence.

It also makes it difficult to find a peaceful solution, based on dialogue between the main Venezuelan political forces.”