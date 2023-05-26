In recent worldwide research carried out by the Ipsos Institute in 26 countries, Brazil and Colombia are among those who most believe in God, with 89% and 86% respectively. In the tail, among the least believers, is Japan with 19%.

When asked if faith in God helps them in any way in times of crisis, Brazil and Colombia also appear in the front row with 90% and 89%. almost the entire population.

Regarding the specific belief in heaven, Brazil and Colombia also take the cake with 79 and 78%. Conversely, among those who believe in hell is Spain with a miserable 22%. The Spanish prefer to bet on the sky.

The curious thing is that the poll shows that believers in general, especially Christians, be they Catholic, Protestant or Evangelical, today appear more conservative than the Vatican itself.

Since the Second Vatican Council, which revolutionized Catholic theology, the popes from John Paul II to the present have carried out a true revolution on the subject of what can happen in the afterlife, revising the old concepts of hell, heaven , purgatory and limbo.

If until then these states after death appeared as physical places where one enjoyed or suffered, the latest popes have carried out a true revolution. According to them, including the conservative German Pope Benedict XVI, the so-called newest are not physical places but spiritual states.

Thus ended hell with the boiling oil cauldrons of hell as Dante Alighieri described them so plastically in his famous The Divine Comedy. And the much feared limbo of children, where the little ones who died before being baptized and, therefore, still with the weight of original sin, went to disappear forever.

The decision to eliminate limbo forever was made, curiously by the Polish conservative Pope John Paul II. And this has a story that he himself confided to journalists one day. When telling that he had managed to gather all his family in the same grave: “Except my sister who was born dead.” Thus we learned that Pope Wojtyla had had a sister that he had never spoken of. He told that she had been born dead. Her parents, who were fervent Catholics of hers, not being able to baptize her, did not even bury her. They threw it away. It was something that Wojtyla, when he became Pope, could not stand and with a stroke of the pen he decided that limbo did not exist. His stillborn sister had to be in heaven.

It may seem like a simple anecdote, but it is something more. Before the Polish pope decided that limbo did not exist, millions of Christian families around the world suffered with their children who died before being baptized because they could not be in heaven. And he did not comfort them with the doctrine that there they would not enjoy the presence of God but they would not suffer either.

The most incredulous already then came to do grace with limbo. I remember an Andalusian aunt of mine, from Baza, from Granada, very funny who, anticipating Pope John Paul II’s decision to eliminate limbo, already had fun with it. When she brought up the subject, she said with her usual joke to those who asked her what that limbo thing was. She used to say: “Jozu, it’s a ni fu ni fa. One Love and I can not. Come on, we don’t know what that strange place is where the poor children neither have fun nor suffer”.

Modern popes understood this and ended up convincing themselves that the afterlife, of which we know nothing, cannot be thought of as a physical extension with places of happiness or torture.

The truth is that, especially when it comes to hell, with the cauldrons of boiling fire, in which Spain appears in the polls as the most incredulous, the jokers, even believers, always ironized. I remember a joke that ran when I was young. They were two close friends. One of them died. When the other also left this world, the first thing he did was go visit his old friend who he considered a saint. He had only one flaw: he couldn’t stand the cold or drafts.

As soon as he arrived in the afterlife, he went to heaven to hear from his friend who had been goodness personified. His surprise was that he wasn’t there. But he had been so good. Resigned he went to see in purgatory. Perhaps his friend had had some hidden sin, some venial sin and he was still purifying himself. But not even in purgatory did he appear. Would he have been condemned to eternal fire, he so holy, although so chilly? Resigned, he knocked on the door of hell. When they opened it, he heard a voice shouting from inside: “Please close that door, it’s very cold coming in!” It was his friend that not even hell was warm enough for him yet.

Jokes, irony, criticism, sometimes contain an old wisdom. Today, even the popes are beginning to understand that certain precepts of the Church are unsustainable in a world that has become secularized, that has even discovered Artificial Intelligence, that has left the dark Middle Ages far behind, and that no longer receives communion, as he used to say, with mill wheels.

What perhaps will continue to stand, as appears in this latest global poll on the faith of the peoples, is that the demand for Homo sapiens to believe in something capable of deciphering the mystery of the afterlife.

Radical atheism, no matter how modern it appears, remains an enigma in a contradictory world in which, together with the most rabid modernity, it continues to need to believe in something that alleviates our finitude and our thirst for eternity.

