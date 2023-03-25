Mechanism should focus on public and private investments in sustainable technology in both countries

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) trip to China next week will help boost negotiations for the creation of a bilateral fund for investment in sustainable technology projects, with a focus on renewable energy in both countries.

Discussion on the subject began a few months ago, but may advance with the presence of the Brazilian delegation in Beijing. Even so, the formal announcement of the creation of the mechanism should not be made during the presidential visit.

According to the special adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim, the modality of the fund has not yet been defined. But, according to Power360 found out, the fund should have public and private contributions.

The new mechanism should also not overlap with the Amazon Fund, created in 2008 and which has funding from Germany and Norway in environmental initiatives, such as combating deforestation.

The environmental and climate issue is one of the main topics that the Brazilian government intends to address in conversations with the Chinese authorities. For Brazil, China can be a strategic partner, for example, in the negotiation of carbon credits and in the implementation of sustainable technology.

The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, will accompany Lula on the trip. She should participate in the president’s official agenda in Beijing, the Chinese capital, on March 28 and 29.

Lula was supposed to leave for China on Saturday (25th March), but due to mild pneumonia, he postponed his trip to Sunday (26th March). On Tuesday (March 28), he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang and President of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhao Leji.