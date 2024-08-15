Date marks the reestablishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries; since 2009, Beijing has been the country’s largest trading partner

Brazil and China celebrate this Thursday (August 15, 2024) 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The countries opened their respective embassies in 1974 in Beijing and Brasília. The ties had been suspended since 1949, when they were interrupted by the creation of the People’s Republic of China.

It was the then general and president Ernesto Geisel who resumed ties with the Chinese, at the time governed temporarily by Dong Biwu (1972-1975).

China’s relations with the world were revived after the visit of then US President Richard Nixon (1969-1974) in 1972. He met with Mao Zedong and the trip marked the rapprochement between the two countries at a time when the Chinese were moving away from the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

The first visit by a Brazilian president to China took place 12 years later, in 1984, when General and President João Figueiredo (1979-1985) went to Beijing. In the same year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wu Xueqian and Brazilian Ambassador Italo Zappa signed the Agreement for Cooperation in the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, also in the Chinese capital.

Brazil declared support for China’s entry into the WTO (World Trade Organization) in 1995, during the government Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

The country and the organization only finalized the accession agreement in 2001, when the China Accession Protocol was signed. The document established a 15-year deadline for the country to adapt to the requirements. China began to be considered a market economy in 2016, when the protocol expired.

Throughout the 1990s, there were several bilateral visits, both by Brazilian authorities to Beijing and by Chinese authorities to Brasília. In 2000, China became Brazil’s largest trading partner in Asia.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the Asian country for the first time in 2004, during his first term. The trip resulted in the creation of Cosban (Sino-Brazilian High-Level Commission for Coordination and Cooperation), which aims to encourage bilateral relations. Then-Chinese President Hu Jintao also came to Brazil in the same year.

The 1st meeting of the Cosban was held in 2006, chaired by then Vice President José Alencar (1031-2011) and then Vice Premier Wu Yi in Beijing. During the meeting, both agreed to cooperate in political, economic, commercial, scientific and technological, space, agricultural and cultural educational fields. Currently the Vice President Geraldo Alckmin is responsible for the Brazilian co-presidency of Cosban.

The year 2009 was a busy one for Brazil-China relations. In total, 6 bilateral trips were made, including the first time that then Vice President Xi Jinping came to Brazil. It was also the year that the Asian country became Brazil’s main trading partner, during Lula’s second term. Three years later, in 2012, China became the main importer of Brazilian products.

Brazilian presidents have visited China 11 times since 1974while Chinese Chief Executives came to Brazil 7 times during the period.

The last state visit was in 2023, when Lula went to Beijing for the 4th time. The president’s trip aimed to reestablish diplomatic and political relations with the Xi Jinping governmentshaken during the term (2019-2022) of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The PT member also intended to reposition Brazil as a destination for Chinese investments and advance trade, technological and climate agreements.

Xi Jinping in Brazil

The Chinese President will come to Brazil in November for the G20 Summit of Heads of State. The meeting is scheduled for November 18 and 19 in Rio de Janeiro. The summit represents the conclusion of the work conducted by the country that currently holds the rotating presidency of the group – Brazil.

The last time Xi Jinping came to Brazil was in 2019. Among the Chinese president’s objectives on Brazilian soil is Brazil’s accession to the “Belt&Road” (Belt and Road, in Portuguese).

On Wednesday (14th August), Lula said he was open to discussing the topic, as well as a “long-term partnership”. He stated that he will have a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping after the G20.

“The Chinese want to discuss the Silk Road with us and we will discuss it. We will not close our eyes, no. We will say: ‘What’s in it for us? What do I get out of this? What do I gain?’ That is the discussion,” said Lula at the time.

Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay are the only South American countries that have not yet joined the Silk Road, launched in 2013. The initiative aims to increase Chinese exports and finance and expand the country’s global influence.

USA & CHINA

In 1972, a visit by a US president to China was seen as unlikely. In the midst of the Cold War, the Americans were “fighting” against communism imposed by the Soviet bloc.

Nixon built his career on positioning himself as an anti-communist. Even so, years before he went to China, he was already showing signs that he wanted to put ideology aside and get closer to the Asian country.

With its borders almost closed to the world, China was coming out of the so-called Cultural Revolution, where it invested in a massive campaign to eliminate capitalist elements from local culture and society. The country was increasingly distanced from the USSR, isolated from the rest of the world and weakened.

The Americans saw rapprochement with China as a way to establish influence in the region and expand their role as a world leader. They also saw it as a chance to end the Vietnam War – even if that meant breaking with another ally: Taiwan.

In 1979, the United States terminated the United States-Taiwan Mutual Defense Treaty, thereby recognizing the People’s Republic of China and establishing diplomatic relations. The treaty was unilaterally annulled by President Jimmy Carter (1977-1981).

Shortly after the recognition of the People’s Republic of China, the US Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act, which reinstated parts of the treaty, such as the definition of “Taiwan.” However, it was not as comprehensive as the previous one, such as the promise of direct military assistance to the island in the event of an invasion.

CELEBRATIONS

In order to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of relations between the countries, a seminar will be held this Thursday (15th August) in the Wladimir Murtinho auditorium, at the Itamaraty Palace, at 9 am. The theme: “Brazil-China 50 years”. On the occasion, an exhibition will also be opened and a book will be launched on the main results of the bilateral partnership and future opportunities for cooperation.