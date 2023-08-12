AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/11/2023 – 20:18

Brazil and Chile lead the first artificial intelligence (AI) index in Latin America, although none of the 12 countries studied concentrates all the dimensions analyzed in the study, released this Friday in Santiago.

The Latin American Index of Artificial Intelligence (Ilia) is prepared by the National Center of Artificial Intelligence of Chile (Cenia) and focuses on five aspects, which include the necessary elements to develop a robust AI system in each country and the levels research and development, in addition to governance. It also discusses how this technology is perceived in social networks and digital media, academic trends and experts’ views on social impact.

“No country concentrates all the things considered essential and that are evaluated in this index. No country does it perfectly,” said director Rodrigo Durán, who presented the index at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

“Chile, for example, performs well in the research part, but has a poor performance in the patenting elements. Brazil and Mexico, in fact, concentrate around 95% of AI patents” in the region, added Duran.

The index gave Chile 73.21 points and Brazil 65.31. Uruguay appears with 54.99 units, ahead of Argentina (54.76), Colombia (53.18), Mexico (48.55), Peru (41.66), Costa Rica (38.97), Panama ( 24.66), Ecuador (22.17), Paraguay (18.82) and Bolivia (15.10).

This index was supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Organization of American States (OAS), in addition to technical assistance from UNESCO and Stanford University. .

In regional terms, the report highlights that “the relative penetration of technological and disruptive skills” linked to AI is lower in Latin America (2.16%) than in the rest of the world (3.59%). “Most productive sectors in Latin America have important gaps compared to countries in the north of the planet.”

“Collaboration is key to progress” in this matter, emphasizes the report, adding that scientific collaboration is scarce among countries in the region, reaching only 7.7% of the total.