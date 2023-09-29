Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/28/2023 – 22:14

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, spoke this Thursday (28), in a telephone call, to discuss the construction of the international bridge over the Mamoré River, which will connect the cities of Guajará-Mirim , in Rondônia, and Guyaramerin, a city in the Department of Beni, Bolivia. The bridge will be around 1,220 meters long. The Mamoré is a river originating in the Andes region that is part of the Amazon basin, being part of the border between Brazil and Bolivia in the North Region. The agreement signed for the construction of the bridge dates back to 2007, but it never came to fruition.

As determined by the presidents, technical teams from both countries work to complete the project, which has a strong appeal from local communities.

Related news:

“It was agreed that the Brazilian side will present, by the end of next Friday, September 29th, a proposal for consideration by the Bolivian side that reflects the interests of both countries and its subsequent ratification, as established by the 2007 Agreement” , says a joint note, released by the Itamaraty Palace.