The governments of Brazil and Argentina signed this Saturday (3.Jun.2023) a joint declaration to strengthen collective actions in support of the cultural economies of the 2 countries. The statement was made during the 7th edition of Mica (Mercado de Indústrias Culturais Argentinas), in Buenos Aires, an event to which Brazil is the guest of honour.

The text also affirms the need to strengthen the training, education and digital education of culture workers –so that the advance in digitization does not imply greater levels of exclusion–, and highlights the centrality of Mercosur Cultural for both governments, as well as the need to continue working to strengthen and deepen regional integration in the sector.

The statement comes after Brazil symbolically assumes the provisional presidency of Mercosur Cultural. Lasting 6 months, the Brazilian term officially begins in July.

Initially, the signing of a protocol for the promotion of the co-production of feature films between Ancine (National Film Agency) and the National Institute of Cine and Audiovisual Arts was planned, but, as informed by the advisory of the Minc (Ministry of Culture), the document still receives final adjustments in its terms.

The Ministry of Culture’s main multilateral forum for action on the American continent, Mercosur Cultural brings together a thematic agenda of the bloc aimed at outlining joint programs with an emphasis on the integration of national culture policies and plans, the development of studies, the integration of systems of cultural information and statistics, circulation of cultural goods and services, promotion of technical and artistic exchange, universalization of access to culture and management of cultural heritage and appreciation of social memory and cultural diversity in the region.

The group works extensively with the 4 States that participate in the bloc, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, and 7 Associated States (Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru and Suriname). Regular meetings are held every six months.

“The leadership of Argentina and Brazil, together with the efforts made by all the Member States of the bloc, is essential to establish a strong Mercosur Cultural, which can generate concrete agreements at the regional level to jointly face the challenges of the cultural sector and count on with common criteria when participating in other forums, organizations and multilateral blocs”says the text of the statement.

The document also addresses the importance of strengthening community-based cultural policies through support for artistic and cultural initiatives that “promote social inclusion, local identity and citizen participation”in addition to highlighting the need to promote collective actions to support cultural economies, “which are the engine of economic growth, job creation and sources of innovation”.

The declaration represents a signal for the countries to strengthen the value chains of all sectors of cultural industries for the region in an articulated way. The understanding is that the cultural segment plays a fundamental role in boosting the development of the continent’s countries and “its ability to generate structural social changes that promote more inclusive, accessible, diverse and equitable societies”, to ensure sustainable development. The text also reiterates the need to incorporate culture as a specific objective among the next United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“In an interconnected world with global challenges, both individual actions and public policies implemented by a country have an impact on the whole. Without losing originality and aware of the importance of cultural diversity, it is essential to generate global agreements with a view to the future”says the statement.

The document ends with an understanding between the two countries to update the normative framework for cultural relations, based on the Argentine proposal for a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in cultural matters between the Ministries of Culture of Brazil and Argentina.

MICA

The biggest cultural event in the neighboring country, Mica 2023 has Brazil as its guest of honour. With seminars, lectures, showsmeetings between cultural producers, among other programs, the movement aims to articulate the sectors of cultural industries, to enhance commercial, artistic and intellectual exchanges between the two countries.

The intention is to strengthen the institutional, commercial and artistic links with Brazil, for the dissemination of the culture of the 2 countries and the accomplishment of business.

With information from Brazil Agency.