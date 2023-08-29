Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/28/2023 – 22:03

The governments of Brazil and Argentina announced, this Monday (28), that a new guarantee mechanism for Brazilian exports to the neighboring country is under analysis by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF). The novelty was discussed during the visit of the Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sergio Massa, to Brasília. He met in the afternoon with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at the portfolio’s headquarters, and later was also received by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace.

With a shortage of dollars and plunged into a severe economic crisis, Argentina has had difficulties buying products manufactured in Brazil, especially in the automotive parts sector, which are used as inputs for the manufacture of vehicles later exported to the Brazilian market itself.

Last week, Fernando Haddad made a proposal, during the BRICS Summit, for Argentina to pay the imports to Brazil in Chinese currency, the yuanwhich would later be converted into real in an operation carried out by Banco do Brasil in the London exchange market.

“With the support and guarantee of the Latin American Development Bank, which is CAF, [garantimos] an instrument for financing exports from Brazil to Argentina, for US$ 600 million, which also has repercussions on financing exports from Argentina to Brazil. For every US$ 600 million that Argentina imports from Brazil, US$ 600 million returns from Argentina to Brazil, in automotive matters, due to the integration and synergy that our automobile industries have”, detailed the Argentine finance minister, in a statement. to journalists at the Planalto Palace.

With that, the purchase proposal in yuan, suggested by the Brazilian government, is discarded, at least for the time being. In addition, the amount guaranteed in this proposal was R$ 140 million, well below the agreement under study by CAF.

“From Friday [25] here, CAF has overcome this possibility [garantia em yuans], due to an advantage for Argentina. When Argentina has reserves in yuan to guarantee Brazilian exports, Argentina’s reserves officially decrease. And, with the support of CAF, Argentina does not need to give up its reserves to guarantee exports”, explained Haddad.

The final response from the Latin American development bank should be given in September. “Banco do Brasil will guarantee the exports of Brazilian companies, and CAF will provide a counter-guarantee for Banco do Brasil. There is even the possibility that we do not even need to activate the guarantee fund for Brazilian exports, which belongs to the National Treasury, together with Proex [Programa de Financiamento e Garantia às Exportações]”, added the Brazilian minister.

ship transport

Sergio Massa also announced, in the statement to the press, that Brazil and Argentina will resume the bilateral maritime transport agreement. Among other activities, the pact stipulates that the movement of goods between the ports of the two countries should preferably be carried out on ships registered in one of these nations, ensuring a market reserve to boost the Merchant Navy of the countries. O deal had been broken in 2021, by decision of the then Brazilian government.

Sao Borja-Santo Tomé

Another announcement made by Sergio Massa refers to the renewal of the Santo Tomé (Argentina) and São Borja (Brazil) agreement. The two cities are on the border, where they share an international bridge that represents the main gateway for products traded by land between the two countries. “We renewed the Santo Tomé-Sao Borja agreement. In a way, it allows us to continue managing the entire border crossing process as a management and documentation center, and the logistical ease at the customs that handles 60% of bilateral trade, from the logistical point of view of trucks”, said the Argentine.