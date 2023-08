How did you feel about the content of this article?

Operation Arandu was signed in 2020 by the two countries | Photo: EFE/André Borges

The Brazilian and Argentine Armies will carry out, until next Friday (4), a joint exercise with the aim of consolidating military cooperation between the two countries, in the so-called Operation Arandu, a partnership formed in 2020.

The maneuvers take place in the province of Corrientes, in northeastern Argentina, with the participation of 1,400 soldiers, according to official sources. In all, the military participate in the training for five days.

Last Wednesday (2), the exercises were supervised by the Argentine Minister of Defense, Jorge Taiana, by the head of the Argentine Army, Guillermo Olegario Pereda, and by the commander of the Brazilian Army, Tomás Ribeiro Paiva.

“This exercise is, above all, a sign to the region and to the world that the cooperation and strategic alliance between Brazil and Argentina in South America is what makes the strength of this region, which is privileged in its natural resources. , but also in its human resources and, above all, for being a region of peace, without weapons of mass destruction and with respect for the sovereignty of States”, Taiana stressed.

According to Argentina’s Ministry of Defense, the exercise is intended to help increase the “interoperability” of the participating forces and the communication links between the two armies. (With information from the EFE Agency)