It’s a dream cherished for a long time but now, really, it can become reality. There are all the conditions for Brazil and Argentina to announce the start of work this week for arrive at a common currency between the two countries, first step for a broader project of Latin American regional scope. In statements at Financial Timesthe Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa confirmed the idea, and explained that on the occasion of the summit of the Community of States of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC) which opens in the next few hours in Buenos Aires, “the decision to start studying the parameters needed for a common currency, including fiscal aspects, public finances and the role of central banks”.

“I don’t want to create false expectations – he clarified – but it is the first step of a long journey that I am convinced Latin America must travel”. The newspaper recalls that the coin in question will be called ‘Sur‘ (which is Spanish for ‘South’), a name proposed last year by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the electoral campaign that led him to lead Brazil for the third time. The announcement of the launch of the project should be made by the president of Argentina Alberto Fernández and the Brazilian himself Lula, who will be together in the Argentine capital in the next few years for the CELAC summit. The objective of the regional currency, which should not replace those existing in the different Latin American countries but operate in parallel, is initially to strengthen trade between the two giants of South America, reducing the dependence of trade on the US dollar. Without having to dust off the idea of ​​the supranational currency ‘Bancor’, illustrated in 1944 by the British John Mainard Keynesbut rejected during the Bretton Woods Conference in favor of the dollar, the example of South American leaders comes from the introduction of the euro in Europe in 2002.

It is a fact that Brazil and Argentina have been discussing the possibility of a single currency since early 2019, even if the proposal was initially opposed by the Brazilian central bank, worried about the weakness of the Argentine peso and the high inflation that last year in Argentina has nearly 100%. Now prospects appear to have improved both for the containment action of the government of Buenos Aires, and also due to the current greater political homogeneity of the governments of the American subcontinent. In any case, given that in recent months various presidents of the region – the Chilean Gabriel Boric and the Colombian Gustavo Petro – have said they are in favor of examining the issue, the clear intention is to progressively invite the 33 Latin American countries of CELAC to join the ‘sur’. It is possible that the ‘Sur’ could be adopted later by the four Mercosur countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) who already have long-tested economic and commercial relations, and later by the others. Dreaming costs nothing, but the goal of the project is certainly ambitious because, according to estimates by Financial Timesif it covered all of Latin America, the ‘Sur’ would represent around 5% of global GDP.