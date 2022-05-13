Almost eight years after that fateful 1-7 suffered by Brazil against Germany in the 2014 World Cup, the former Lazio, Inter and Juventus revealed the details of what happened in the locker room during that match

What appeared to be the perfect scenario ended for Brazil in the 2014 World Cup as one of their biggest nightmares. The elimination at the hands of Germany after an inevitable 1-7 has become an episode that is still talked about in the world of football.

This time it was… Hernanes’s turn. The former Lazio, Inter and Juventus midfielder, present in the Seleção led by Luiz Felipe Scolari, revealed the details of how the players experienced that challenge and what happened in the locker room during the interval.

“They didn’t give us time to react, we were in shock and the goals arrived – said the “Prophet” in the podcast “Flow Sport Club” -. Only Thiago Silva, who was not playing, came from outside the interval and insulted, not believing what was happening. This does not happen in football and less so in a World Cup semifinal “. See also Ancelotti warms up Real Madrid vs. PSG: 'It's not just stopping Mbappé'

San Paolo darling Hernanes who recently moved from Sport Recife announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36 at a press conference last week.

And that July night in Belo Horizonte, “the blackest in the history of Brazilian football”, he will never forget …

