Analysts in Brazil raised their estimates for the benchmark interest rate after President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won approval for a US$32 billion spending plan.

The Selic reference rate will end next year at 12 percentcompared with the previous estimate of 11.75 percent, according to a weekly survey by the Central Bank published on Monday.

Annual inflation will reach 5.23 percent by the end of 2023, well above the monetary authority’s goal of 3.25 percent for that year.

Annual inflation slowed to 5.9 percent by mid-December, the lowest level since early 2021, with core readings improving, which strip out the most volatile elements, and utility prices rising by below estimates.

However, transportation costs have risen while the impact of recent fuel tax cuts continues to fade.

Policy makers headed by Roberto Campos Neto are monitoring “carefully“Lula’s plans to introduce a new fiscal anchor necessary to keep public debt under control in the long term.

They also warned that a reversal of the labor reform or an increase in subsidized public credit could “reduce the power” of their aggressive cycle of adjustments, which raised interest rates to 13.75 percent in more than a year.

Congress last week approved an expansion of the spending ceiling and additional resources for investment totaling 168 billion reais ($33 billion) by 2023.

The bill will finance increased handouts for the poor, a higher minimum wage and wage hikes for public employees, key Lula campaign promises.

Analysts continued to revise their inflation estimates for the medium term upwards. Now they project increases in consumer prices of 3.6 percent for 2024 and 3.2 percent for 2025. The goal of the monetary authority is 3 percent for both years.

Bloomberg

