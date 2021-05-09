In the midst of protests and claims, in Rio de Janeiro the funerals of those who died during an operation last Thursday were held in Rio de Janeiro, which according to the Police was carried out against a gang of drug traffickers who also recruited minors to commercialize narcotics. The operation in the impoverished Jacarezinho favela, which left at least 28 people dead and is the deadliest in years, has received an avalanche of criticism and a request from the UN to investigate alleged police abuse. The authorities reject it.

“This has been one of the wildest actions by the Rio police … We are demanding justice for an unjustifiable massacre,” said student Roger Denis, who participated in the funeral procession.

This Saturday the funerals that began on Friday continued to honor the people who died in a questioned operation of the Rio de Janeiro Police. The operation was carried out last Thursday and left at least 28 people dead, according to the latest figure updated by the authorities. The Brazilian press and human rights groups describe it as the deadliest operation in the history of the city. Even the Police recognized that it is the most fateful at least since 2007.

According to the authorities, the operation that turned the impoverished Jacarezinho favela into a battlefield was carried out after intelligence work and was carried out against an alleged gang of drug traffickers. This group is accused of homicides, robberies, kidnappings of SuperVia trains and the recruitment of children to work in the local drug trade.

But eyewitness accounts have led various human rights organizations to reject the police action. The United Nations Organization asks to investigate possible arbitrary executions.

A resident of Jacarezinho told AFP that a young man was killed in his home, where he had taken refuge wounded.

“The boy arrived shot and as no inhabitant of the community can kick out another, he stayed. But the police saw blood and came in shouting: ‘Where is he? Where is he?’. I only had time to take my children to back while they killed him in the room, “said the woman.

Another resident told the UOL portal that her husband, Jonas do Carmo dos Santos, 32, who worked as a construction worker, was shot by the police when he had gone out to buy bread.

Police say the victims were “criminals” but have so far failed to identify the bodies, while allegations of abuse proliferate.

Edeluze da Silva Bezerra, 67, reacts during the funeral of her son, Marcio da Silva Bezerra, 43, who died during a police operation in the Jacarezinho neighborhood, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) on May 8, 2021 . © Ricardo Moraes / Reuters

The police deployment will be investigated by judicial authorities, according to statements by the Brazilian Attorney General’s Office.

According to the AFP news agency, the spokesman for the UN Human Rights Commissioner, Rupert Colville, said from Geneva (Switzerland) that “incidents must be investigated independently. Brazilian authorities must know that violence should only be used in extreme cases “.

The situation, which once again brings to the fore the cases of alleged police abuses in Brazil, caused hundreds of people to take to the streets of São Paulo, an important financial center in the region and one of the most populated cities in the country, to reject this type of acts by the uniformed and demand justice for what happened.

“Twenty-nine people died, murdered by the Rio de Janeiro police. For us, this is absurd, illegal. We are in a pandemic, and the young blacks of our society are being murdered every day,” Egle Maite told the agency of Reuters news in the middle of the march.

Rio de Janeiro Police presents the list of deaths, but rejects allegations of abuse by the public force

According to Brazilian media such as ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’, which cites statements by the head of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, Alan Turnowski, the operation left 28 people dead. Among them, the agent of the institution André Frías is included.

On May 7, the nation’s media reported that the uniformed officers removed the bodies of three other people in the Jacarezinho favela.

“Intelligence confirmed that all the dead were drug traffickers. They fired to monitor positions, to kill. They had orders to confront,” the police authority was quoted as saying by the nation’s media.

The governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, offered support for the police action. This occurred after the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked Castro to clarify what happened.

“The reaction of the bandits was the most brutal in history. Weapons of war were registered in all cases to repel the action of the State (…) Nowhere in the world are the police received with rifles and grenades when they go to comply with their role, “the governor said in a statement.

The reaction of two bandits was the most brutal recorded in the last tempos. Weapons of war ready to repel ação do Estado and avoid the prisões a qualquer custo. In a place in the world, the police are received with fuzis and grenades when they will fulfill their role. – Cláudio Castro (@claudiocastroRJ) May 8, 2021



Luiz Edson Fachin, judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil, asked to analyze a series of videos in which, in his opinion, possible extrajudicial executions could be witnessed.

With AFP, EFE and Reuters.