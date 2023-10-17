Brazil | Amazon river level at historic low

The rainforest area, which is also called the lungs of the world, has suffered from an exceptional drought this year.

South America The level of the northern Amazon River in Brazil has dropped lower than at any time in the last 121 years, reported Reuters and CNN.

On Monday, there was only 13.59 meters of water in the port of Manaus, the most populous city in the region, at the confluence of the Rio Negro and Amazon rivers. It is more than four meters less than last year at this time, when the water level was 17.60 meters.

The surface of the Amazon is now lower than ever in the 121-year history of measurements.

Some of the tributaries of the Amazon have dried up, which has completely cut off the food and water supply of the remote villages located along them. A state of emergency has been declared in more than ten communities in the Brazilian state of Amazonas due to the drought.

Although the Amazon region is currently experiencing a dry season, this year’s rainfall has remained exceptionally scarce. For example, the amount of precipitation in September was only a third of the usual amount.

Living in a riverside village west of Manaus Pedro Mendonca told CNN that it hasn’t rained in almost three months. To the delight of the residents of Santa Helena do Ingles, emergency aid was delivered to the village at the end of last week.

The Brazilian NGO has also delivered aid to other villages near Manaus.

From dryness animals have also suffered. At the beginning of October, it was reported that more than a hundred river dolphins have died in Lake Tefe, located in the Amazon region. The cause of death of the animals was suspected to be the high temperature of the water, which was up to 39 degrees in some places.

According to Brazil’s Ministry of Science, the record drought is due to the El Niño phenomenon, which strengthens extreme weather phenomena, which the US Weather Service said started at the beginning of June.