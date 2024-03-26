The Brazilian Government expressed this Tuesday its “concern” about the development of the electoral process in Venezuela and assured that The “impediments” to the registration of Corina Yoris' candidacy “is not compatible with the Barbados agreements.

“Based on the information available, it is observed that the candidate indicated by the Unitary Platform, a political opposition force, and on whom no judicial decisions weighed, was prevented from registering, which is not compatible with the Barbados agreements” says a note released by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The majority platform of the opposition tried to register Corina Yoris as its presidential candidateappointed after the controversial disqualification of María Corina Machado, winner of a primary held last year, was maintained.

Corina Yoris, presidential candidate for the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) Photo:EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ Share

However, The opposition denounced that the electoral authorities also prevented the registration of Yoris, an 80-year-old academic who until now has never acted in politics and who does not have any pending matters with Justice.

The note highlights that “eleven candidates linked to opposition currents achieved registration” and that among them is the current governor of the state of Zulia, Rafael Rosales, “also a member of the Unitary Platform.”

It also reiterates that “Brazil is ready, together with the international community, to cooperate so that the (electoral) lawsuit announced for July 28 constitutes a firm step for political life to normalize and democracy to be strengthened in Venezuela”.

Likewise, he insists on the Brazilian Government's “repudiation” of “any type of sanctions that, in addition to being illegal, only contribute to isolating Venezuela and increasing the suffering of its people.”

Lula da Silva, president of Brazil Photo:AFP Share

The Government of Colombia also expressed its concern about the difficulties that the Venezuelan opposition has had in registering its candidacies for the presidential elections.

“Colombia expresses its concern about the recent events that occurred on the occasion of the registration of some presidential candidacies, particularly in relation to the difficulties faced by majority opposition sectors such as the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) and the Vente Venezuela Movement, among others” , the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For the Government of Colombia, one of the main allies of President Nicolás Maduro in the region, These decisions can “affect the confidence of some sectors of the international community in the transparency and competitiveness of the electoral process that will culminate with the presidential elections on July 28”.

Minutes later, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, responded to the Colombian government. “Driven by the need to please the designs of the US State Department, the Colombian Foreign Ministry takes a false step and commits an act of gross interference in matters that only concern Venezuelans,” Gil wrote in his account of

The Venezuelan foreign minister added that “Venezuela has always been respectful of the complex political processes in Colombia, even in times of violence and great divisions.” For this reason, he said, “issuing false judgments, even when Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo had accurate first-hand information, is not only an act of bad faith, but also seeks to undermine the process of normalization of diplomatic, political and commercial relations.” , which has been promoted by our presidents”.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL and EFE