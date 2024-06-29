The sector boosted the economy and exports in 2023 exceeded US$ 20 million, according to the cachaça yearbook

The cachaça sector is experiencing a boom in Brazil. The country reached 1,217 registered cachaça distilleries at the end of 2023 with the installation of 88 new units. This is a historical record and a growth of 7.8% compared to 2022. Exports of the Brazilian drink exceeded US$ 20 million, an increase of 0.7% in the total value and the highest in the historical series.

The data comes from the Cachaça Yearbook 2024, launched this week by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply in partnership with the Ibrac (Brazilian Cachaça Institute), an entity representing the sector, and the CNA (Brazilian Agriculture and Livestock Confederation). Read the full of the publication (PDF – 12 MB).

According to the yearbook, there is at least one cachaça distillery in 722 cities in the country. The Southeast, with 819, has the largest number of registered establishments, accounting for 67.3% of the total. Minas Gerais is the champion state with 504 cachaça distilleries (41.4% of the total).

In foreign trade, 76 countries purchased the Brazilian drink. In volume, the biggest buyer was Paraguay, followed by Germany and the United States. In terms of exported value, the USA leads: The country purchased US$4.6 billion of our cachaça, which represents almost 23% of the Brazilian drink’s export market.

In 2023, Brazil gained more than 1,452 cachaça brands, an increase of 16% compared to 2022. In the same period, 935 new product registrations were also recorded (an increase of 18.5%). With this, the country now has 10,526 cachaça brands and 5,998 registered products.

Minas Gerais is also the state with the largest number of registered products (2,144). A single cachaça registration may include more than one trademark. This means that, despite having different trademarks, some products have the same composition and, consequently, the same legal name.

The annual production volume of cachaça, based on the production and stock declaration of registered establishments, was 226 million liters. The Southeast region was responsible for more than half: 177.5 million.

“Cachaça is a genuinely Brazilian product. It is Brazil’s first geographical indication, linked to our culture and history. However, unfortunately, it is one of the most taxed products in the country. Despite the extremely challenging scenario that the sector has faced in recent years, the data demonstrates the resilience of the production chain in facing these tax barriers.”says Carlos Lima, president of Ibrac.