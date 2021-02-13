A restaurant worker holds up a sign reading “We want to work” on January 27. Andre Penner / AP

The continuous opening and closing of trade and uncertainties about the directions of the economy amid the covid-19 pandemic are stimulating the hiring of temporary workers in Brazil. The number of incorporations through this type of contract reached two million in 2020, an increase of 34.8% compared to 2019, according to the Brazilian Association of Temporary Work (Asserttem). This practice, widely used at the end of the year due to the demand for the holidays, has become the market solution in times of uncertainty due to the health crisis. For experts, this trend will remain strong this year.

In 2020, the search for this type of contract had a different profile: 65% ended up in Industry, satisfying a greater demand for work in areas such as food, pharmaceuticals, packaging and agro-industry. “Historically, commerce has always been the driving force behind temporary hires. But in 2020 it was the industry, and one of the sectors that attracted the most attention was food ”, says Marcos Abreu, president of Asserttem. For him, this type of work ends up being efficient and safe for companies that are analyzing whether the demand they have is temporary or not.

In addition, Abreu explains that this type of hiring was used to replace employees who are part of the coronavirus risk group and those who were diagnosed with covid-19 and had to remain on leave. “Poultry processors led the substitutions and casualties. If it was suspected that someone could be infected, they gave them 15 days’ leave, “he adds.

Camila Costa has been working in this modality since December 2020. She was hired for the position of Human Resources assistant at Grupo Polar, since the company ―which offers solutions to maintain the temperature of pharmaceutical products, such as ice and containers, during transport and warehousing – saw demand grow during the pandemic and had to recruit more collaborators. Apart from medicines, the group also receives orders to transport the covid-19 vaccines authorized in Brazil, which require a specific temperature.

“For me, it has been an excellent opportunity. I was unemployed for more than a year and a half and I have an eight-month-old son, which seemed like an obstacle in several companies that interviewed me. It is the first time that they hire me temporarily and I hope that later they will fix me ”, he says.

Ariana Lira, HR coordinator. H H. of the group, says that, currently, of the 110 workers of the company, 19 were hired on a temporary basis. “We need more staff at this time when the demand for the vaccine is strong, but we know that it is a passing demand,” he explains.

As temporary staff, Costa has the same rights as other employees. It charges, for example, holidays and extraordinary pay, proportional to the duration of the contract. The difference is in the rights after the end of the contract. As there is a deadline for the completion of the service, this type of worker does not have the right to advance notice, unemployment benefit or compensation corresponding to 40% of the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS).

The maximum duration of temporary contracts is 180 calendar days, and the work can be carried out consecutively or not. It can be extended only once, a maximum of 90 more calendar days. This type of hiring is only allowed in case of temporary need for replacement of personnel or complementary demand for company services.

Jéssica Mendes Bertuci, director of the Moderna Emprego agency, which provides human resources services to more than 200 companies, explains that, at the beginning of the pandemic, in March, hiring was so rare that they even thought about closing. However, in April and May, some sectors were faced with such high demand that they had to incorporate more employees. “Cleaning companies, agribusiness and some types of consumption such as food. But, as there was a lot of instability, that demand was for temporary workers, “he says.

The number of massive layoffs during the past year was also high due to all the economic impact generated by the health crisis. “What we have noticed is that companies that are managing to rehire now opt, first, for the temporary modality, since the cost is lower if they have to fire. Uncertainty is still high due to the spikes in coronavirus cases, ”he says.

Marcos Abreu, from Asserttem, agrees that the trend this year is for this modality to continue to rise. “The covid-19 pandemic still causes insecurity in companies, which will rely on this modality to ensure greater management flexibility and to stay in the market,” he says.

The uncertain direction of the economy in 2021, however, makes it more difficult for storms to go fixed. “Usually it is a great opportunity for the professional to become a permanent fixture. But now the moment is of more caution of the contracting parties ”, explains Bertuci.

The labor market is going through a very delicate moment. The unemployment rate, which was 14.1% during the September-November 2020 quarter and affected 14 million people, may jump with the end of emergency aid. Many people who lost their jobs did not look for another one again due to the pandemic and quarantine rules, but now they return to the strike queue. The total number of employed persons in the country fell 9.4% compared to the quarter ended in November 2019, representing a reduction of 8.8 million people, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).