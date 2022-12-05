The quality of the energy matrix, with almost 50% renewable energy, and the potential of the green economy can leverage Brazil’s development in the coming years, with more sustainable job creation. To give you an idea, today the country already accounts for 10% of all green jobs in the world, occupying second place among the largest employers in the biofuel, solar, hydroelectric and wind energy industries.

The Brazilian market is second only to China, which has 42% of the 12.7 million jobs on the planet, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), compiled by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). The expectation is that, by 2030, renewable energies will create 38.2 million jobs in the world.

The calculations consider an ambitious energy transition and the acceleration of new investments to reduce global warming on the planet. In Brazil, in addition to wind and solar, there is a commitment to green hydrogen – an area in which the country can become a world leader – and carbon credit trading.

“The potential for green work in Brazil is enormous, whether due to the size of the economy or the fact that it is home to some of the most relevant ecosystems on the planet, rich in natural resources and biodiversity”, says the senior economist at the Labor Markets and Social Security at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Oliver Azuara.

For him, the benefit of “greening” the economy in Brazil will be greater than in any other part of the world. This is because the growth potential of renewable sources, unlike other parts of the world, is still very high in the country. In the wind sector, for example, offshore energy (on the high seas) has not yet begun to be explored, but it has a potential of 700,000 MW in the country. Each MW of offshore energy generates 17 jobs over the 25-year lifetime of a project.

In conventional wind, on land, this number is slightly lower: 11.7 jobs per installed MW. The expectation is that, over the next ten years, the sector will add at least 3,000 new MW per year (in 2022, there will be 5,000 MW), says the president of the Brazilian Association of Wind Energy (Abeeólica), Elbia Gannoum. This means around 35,000 new jobs per year.

In the solar sector, today the fastest growing in Brazil and in the world, the generation of jobs throughout the chain surpassed 170,000 jobs in 2021, and may exceed 200,000 this year, according to the president of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy ( Absolar), Rodrigo Sauaia. According to him, 60% of jobs in the sector come from installing systems – technical-level jobs, with an average income of two minimum wages and a formal job. Another 40% comes from component manufacturing, design, engineering, administration, commercial, sales and marketing.

Despite the fact that new sources are the ones that most add jobs nowadays, in consolidated terms, it is biofuels and hydroelectric plants that employ the most in Brazil, according to Irena. Of 1.27 million green jobs, 68% come from the sustainable fuel industry and 14% from hydropower plants – two traditional areas in the energy sector since the 60s and 70s.

“The country is already at the forefront of this issue in relation to other nations, and is following a sustainable path, increasingly expanding the use of clean sources, such as wind and solar, in addition to investing in new technologies, such as green hydrogen. ”, says the executive manager of Environment and Sustainability at CNI, Davi Bomtempo.

The product’s investment potential is US$ 200 billion by 2040 in Brazil. In Pecém (CE) alone, three companies announced investments of US$ 14 billion in a green hydrogen plant. Another highlight is the carbon credit. Mckinsey consultancy estimates that for every dollar that benefits from climate action, the local community receives a net socio-environmental return of US$1 to US$4 in terms of job creation, local development and ecosystem services.

“This impact translates into the generation of 550,000 to 880,000 net jobs per year through restoration projects, agroforestry and REDD+ (incentives to compensate developing countries for measures to reduce emissions)”, says the partner and leader of the practice of sustainability at McKinsey, Henrique Ceotto. According to him, 57% of these jobs are direct and concentrated in the place where the projects are implemented. The executive also states that professionals with experience in the voluntary carbon market are in high demand.

‘It will be necessary to create new functions linked to sustainability’, says IDB economist

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) senior economist Oliver Azuara of the IDB’s Labor Markets and Social Security division recently conducted a study with LinkedIn on green jobs in Latin America. He sees Brazil in a prominent position in the area, but warns of the need for training. See the interview:

What is the potential of green work in Brazil?

It is huge, as two very important factors converge in the country: the size of the economy itself, one of the largest in the world, and the fact that it is home to some of the most relevant ecosystems on the planet, rich in natural resources and biodiversity. We are talking about a crucial segment in view of the need to form more sustainable economies. To do this, it will be necessary to improve existing production processes and create new functions linked to decarbonization and sustainability. All of this requires qualified professionals, and the Brazilian job market is already registering an increase in this demand.

Are there enough professionals?

According to LinkedIn data compiled by the IDB, Brazil is already the country with the highest hiring rate for green jobs among the major economies in Latin America. It is also the country that registered the highest growth rate in this segment after the unemployment caused by the pandemic. Even so, it is possible to detect that there is room to accelerate the growth of green jobs in Brazil: expansion in this sector is less rapid than in the job market in general. And this is a logic transversal to the entire economy. This is the case of engineers specialized in solar panels, but also of professionals from other areas who will stand out if they know how to “green” their way of working. For example, a logistics manager who plans product delivery routes taking into account the need to reduce the carbon footprint.

Today, the country holds 10% of the green jobs in the world. What does it represent?

It represents a competitive advantage for the country, but also some challenges. In Brazil and in Latin America in general, green job growth is still slower than it could be and is concentrated in just a few industries. The country has a chance to increase the demand and supply of green talent to the level required to achieve climate and sustainability goals.

What are the most demanded green jobs?

The study brings interesting findings from LinkedIn regarding the “penetration level of green skills”. In Brazil, Agriculture, Corporate Services and Manufacturing stand out. We also have data on the growth of green skills reported by users. Between 2015 and 2020, in Brazil there was an increase in professionals who present themselves as trained in Environmental Services, Risk Recognition and Tree Planting.

