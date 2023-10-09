“We have six planes ready,” with a capacity of up to 230 passengers, Air Force Commander Marcelo Damasino told the press after a meeting of Foreign and Defense Ministry officials at the presidential headquarters in Brasilia..

He added that the goal is to evacuate “all Brazilians present in the region and wishing” to leave, and the first flights are scheduled to take off between Monday and Tuesday..

Damasino said that a number of citizens had previously left the area on commercial flights.

The government estimates that there are 14,000 Brazilians residing in Israel and 6,000 in the Palestinian territories, and that “the vast majority of them” were affected by the attacks, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs..

In response to a question from Agence France-Presse, the ministry did not specify whether there were Brazilians among the victims and missing persons.