The city of Rio is on alert for the infestation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector of arboviruses such as dengue, zika and chikungunya.

This is indicated by the first survey of the Rapid Index of Aedes aegypti (LIRAa) carried out in the municipality after the Covid-19 pandemic, carried out by sampling by the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) between April 4 and 8.

The survey revealed that the Property Infestation Index (IPP) of Rio is 1.1%, within the alert range, ranging from 1% to 3.9%. Among the almost 250 areas studied, six have an index greater than 3.9%, that is, at a risk level.

Four of them are in the West Zone.

The LIRAa is held in all the municipalities of Brazil, generally on the same dates, four times a year. In the last two years, the survey was suspended by the Ministry of Health due to the pandemic.

In Rio, the survey is carried out as follows. The territory of the city is divided into 248 strata, segments for statistical purposes that do not coincide with the geographical limits of the neighborhoods.

Each stratum has between 8,200 and 12,000 properties with similar characteristics, of which 20% are visited by environmental surveillance agents to inspect possible mosquito breeding sites.

In the first edition of the survey in Rio after the resumption, 97,283 properties were inspected, according to the SMS.

The strata of the risk zone are found in the districts of Campo Grande, Guaratiba, Pedra de Guaratiba, Cosmos, Paciência and Santa Cruz, in the West Zone, in addition to Gamboa and Cidade Nova, in the Center, and Campinho and Madureira, in the North Zone. The SMS reports that it will reinforce vector control actions in these regions.

Of the remaining strata, more than half (132) had a “satisfactory” PPI of less than 1%, and 110 were at the alert level.

OR BALLOON (GDA)

