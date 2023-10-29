A light plane has crashed near Rio Branco airport and all 12 people on board have died, authorities in the Brazilian Amazon state of Acre have confirmed. According to the regional government of Acre, whose capital is Rio Branco, the dead are six men, three women and a child aged one year and seven months.

The accident occurred for reasons not yet clarified but, according to witnesses cited by the local media, the plane exploded in the air shortly after taking off from Rio Branco airport and caught fire once it touched the ground.

“What is known so far is that the victims died charred”, declared the government of Acre in an official statement, in which it specified that the plane was a Cessna 208 “Caravan” model, belonging to a air taxi company.