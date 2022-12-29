Auxílio Brasil 2022 came to an end on December 23, when the last group of subscribers received an average payment of R$600. in addition to confirming the increase in the installment.

The logic is the same as in previous years: payments will be made in the last ten business days of each month, according to the beneficiary’s final NIS number. The calendar was released by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Bolsa Família 2023: know who will be entitled

After the approval of the 2023 Budget in Congress, Bolsa Família could return as the main income transfer program in Brazil. The project will still follow for presidential sanction. Transfers should be R$ 600, on average. However, there is the possibility of subscribers receiving at least R$ 750 from Bolsa Família in 2023.

It is worth remembering that Bolsa Família was created in 2004 and was only closed in 2021, when the government of Jair Bolsonaro decided to create Auxílio Brasil. However, the new program will probably cease to exist from January 2023, giving way to Bolsa Família itself.

According to the new Bolsa Família rules, in addition to transfers of R$ 600, an extra payment can be made for those enrolled who have children up to six years old. These deposits will be in the amount of R$ 150 per person who fits in this situation.

Therefore, whoever has a six-year-old child will receive the R$750 (R$600 of the normal payment + R$150 of the extra aid). If the person has two children, the amounts rise to R$900 and so on. The extra payment of R$150 was a promise made by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during the electoral campaign.

It is important to note that the Bolsa Família payment schedule for 2023 has not yet been released. Dates are likely to follow the same logic as previous payments: in the last 10 working days of each month.