This month’s BRL 600 Brazil Aid payments start on December 12th. The release of money follows a calendar according to the Social Identification Number (NIS) of citizens. Beneficiaries with NIS ending in 1 (one) are the first to receive. The last payment will be on December 23rd for those with final NIS 0 (zero).

Families will be able to consult the information on the installments in the Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Tem applications or by calling 111. The amounts can be transferred through the Caixa Tem application, without the need to go to an agency to withdraw.

Beneficiaries can also use the Auxílio Brasil card to make purchases at commercial establishments through the debit function and make withdrawals at self-service terminals, lottery shops, Caixa Aqui correspondents, in addition to Caixa branches.

Through the Caixa Tem app, it is possible to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments with the Auxílio Brasil virtual debit card and QR code codethrough more than nine million card machines spread throughout Brazil.

The beneficiary can also make transfers through the PIX, in addition to paying water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills in general through the app itself or at lottery outlets.

In the Caixa Tem application, it is also possible to make withdrawals at Casas Lotericas, Caixa Aqui Correspondents and self-service terminals, by generating a token directly in the application.

