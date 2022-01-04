The Ministry of Citizenship said this Tuesday (4) that it ended the waiting list for Auxílio Brasil, a social program that replaces Bolsa Família. With the inclusion of new 2.7 million families, the total number of beneficiaries exceeds 17 million families.

The folder claims that this is the largest number of beneficiaries served by a federal government income transfer program. Brazil Aid will be paid between January 18th and 31st, according to the Social Identification Number (NIS) – check the payment schedule here.

In December 2021, the program served 14.5 million families for an average amount of R$408.84 – the monthly transfer cost R$5.9 billion to the Union.

The ministry recalls that entry into the program occurs upon enrollment in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), but it also depends on the federal government’s budget availability.

