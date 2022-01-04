January payouts for the Auxílio Brasil program are scheduled to start in a week. About 18 million people should receive the benefit in the amount of R$400 monthly. Some beneficiaries will receive supplements referring to payments from the past year, called Supplemental Benefit and Retroactive Benefit. Understand the difference:

By the end of 2022, families that are registered in the program and receive less than BRL 400 will have the complementary benefit guaranteed by a Provisional Measure (MP) that guarantees the total monthly amount provided for in the program this year.

+ No readjustment in federal research grant, state foundations increase aid

The retroactive benefit of Auxílio Brasil is an amount that completes the R$ 400, but referring only to the month of November 2021, when some beneficiaries received a lower amount.

The post Auxílio Brasil has a complementary and retroactive benefit, understand the difference first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazil #Aid #complementary #benefit #retroactive #benefit