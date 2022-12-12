BBrazil’s superstar Neymar has released private chats with some of his teammates after losing the World Cup in Qatar. In his Instagram story, Neymar posted parts of the conversations with captain Thiago Silva, defender Marquinhos and offensive player Rodrygo. “Without their permission,” as the 30-year-old writes himself. “So you can see how much we wanted it and how much we stuck together.”

In the news, Neymar tries to cheer up his team-mates after quarter-final exit in Qatar. In the 4-2 penalty shoot-out against Croatia, Marquinhos and Rodrygo both failed in their attempts. He doesn’t blame either of them.

“A penalty won’t change what I think of you. I’m with you forever and you know it,” he writes to Marquinhos, with whom he plays at Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar wrote to Real Madrid’s 21-year-old Rodrygo that he was a “star” and would one day bring another trophy to Brazil.

Thanks to coach Tite

Neymar also finds emotional words for his long-time national coach Tite. He wanted to thank Tite for all the lessons – “and there were so many,” Neymar wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “You will always be one of the best coaches I have had and will have.”

After leaving Qatar, Tite confirmed that he would retire as Brazil national coach at the end of the year as planned. “You deserved to be crowned with the trophy,” Neymar wrote: “Thank you, Professor Tite, for all the learning.” Above all, Tite’s claim to be mentally strong, he will “never forget,” wrote the professional from Paris Saint Germain. That is also important in these bitter moments.

Neymar also commented on his personal World Cup record: “I’m psychologically down,” he wrote on Instagram: “It was certainly the defeat that hurt the most, leaving me paralyzed for ten minutes before bursting into endless tears. Unfortunately, it will hurt for a long time.”