



06/28/2023 – 10:10 am





The Brazilian population totaled 203,062,512 people on July 31 of last year, according to data from the 2022 Demographic Census, released this Wednesday, 28, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Despite a strong loss of momentum in the pace of population growth, the result means an increase of 6.5% compared to the 190.8 million inhabitants counted in the previous Census, carried out in 2010, the equivalent of 12.307 million more people in just over a decade.

The amount was significantly below the preliminary estimates delivered by the IBGE to the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), on December 28 of last year, when the institute reported the existence of 207,750,291 people in Brazil, a population calculated based on data preliminary data collected by the 2022 Census. The number of inhabitants in the country is used to calculate the apportionment of the Municipalities Participation Fund, in addition to determining the size of political representations, such as the number of councilors and federal and state deputies, among other purposes, stresses the IBGE.

According to the institute, it has not yet been possible to measure whether the loss of life to covid-19, which exceeded 700,000 deaths confirmed by the disease in Brazil, significantly affected population growth in the country. The data are still being analyzed by technicians from the IBGE, informed the interim president of the institute, Cimar Azeredo. The drop in the fertility rate, which measures the number of children born alive per woman of reproductive age, had already been slowing down the increase in the Brazilian population, recalled the institute.

From 2010 to 2022, the average annual growth rate of the country’s population was 0.52%, the lowest ever seen since the first Census was conducted in Brazil, in 1872. Between 2000 and 2010, the average growth rate annual population was 1.17%, more than double the current one.

“The Brazilian population presented, until the 1940s, high levels of fertility and mortality. With the beginning of the process of reducing mortality levels, from the mid-1940s, and the maintenance of the high levels of fertility prevailing at the time, the pace of population growth increased and reached its highest peak in the 1950s, with a average annual growth rate of 2.99%. In the early 1960s, the decline in fertility levels began slowly, and, from 1970, it is already possible to verify, through data from the Demographic Censuses, the reduction in population growth”, justified the IBGE, in the publication .

Currently, the population is growing at a faster rate in the Midwest, with an annual population growth rate of 1.23%, thus surpassing that of the North, which led population growth until the previous Census, but had this rate reduced to 0.75%. In the South, the annual population growth rate was 0.74%; in the Southeast, 0.45%; and in the Northeast, 0.24%.

In all major regions of the country, there was a reduction in the annual pace of population growth compared to the previous Census, in 2010.

“It’s a trend, if this trend has accelerated, we’ll understand that in a little while, with the analyzes that will be carried out”, pointed out Azeredo, adding that the Census collection in the field ended on May 28th, and that demographers from the institute are already poring over the information obtained, but need more time to carry out the necessary analyses. “This is the result of the definitive population of the Census. One has to be careful about conjecturing. I think we have to wait for the work that the demographers are doing, they are certainly already looking into it.”

regional distribution

The Southeast region had 84.8 million residents, 41.8% of the country’s population. The Midwest is the least populated region, with 16.3 million inhabitants, 8.0% of the Brazilian population. The Northeast concentrated 8.5% of Brazilians, 17.3 million; the South, 14.7%, with 29.9 million; and the Northeast, 26.9%, with 54.6 million.

“The distribution of the population by geographic region remains practically stable (in relation to the 2010 Census)”, pointed out the technical coordinator of the Census, Luciano Duarte. “The State of São Paulo alone represents a fifth of the country’s population”, he added.

The three most populous states together accounted for almost 40% of Brazilians: São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. São Paulo had 44.420 million inhabitants, 21.88% of the entire population of Brazil; Minas Gerais had 20.539 million people, 10.11% of the population; and Rio de Janeiro, 16.055 million, 7.91% of the population.























