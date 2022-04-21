The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved on Thursday (21) the suspension of Russia as a permanent observer due to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The resolution against Russia was passed with 25 votes in favor, none against, eight abstentions and one absence from the Permanent Council.

The eight abstentions were from Brazil, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Argentina and Bolivia. The absence was from Nicaragua.

The initiative, presented by Guatemala and Antigua and Barbuda, and supported by Canada, Colombia, Grenada, the United States and Uruguay, was adopted at a special meeting of the OAS Permanent Council.

The suspension is effective immediately and will last until “the Russian government ceases hostilities, withdraws all its military forces and equipment from Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and resumes the path of dialogue and diplomacy”, the text reads.

‘Terrible atrocities’ committed by Russia are grounds for suspension

The resolution justifies the measure by the growing number of dead and displaced and by the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The Security Council admitted to being “shocked” by the news of “terrible atrocities” committed by Russia in Ukrainian cities such as Bucha, Irpin and Mariupol and at the Kramatorsk railway station, and expressed concern at the violation of international law.

Another factor behind the suspension is referred to in the resolution as Russia’s “indifference” to the OAS’ “appeals” to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

With Russia, the OAS has 72 permanent observers, who can attend all public meetings of its General Assembly and Permanent Council, among others. In return, these countries cooperate with the organization in training programs, specialists, equipment and financial contributions.