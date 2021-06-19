Brazil added this friday 2 thousand 495 deaths for total on 498 thousand 499 deaths from covid-19, bringing about half a million deaths from the disease.

The Ministry of Health reported in its daily report that the country accounted for 98,832 cases In the last 24 hours, increased to 17 million 801 thousand 462 cases accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

With these figures, Brazil is positioned as the second country with the highest number of deaths by covid-19, after the United States, and third with the highest number of infected, after the United States and India.

Brazil could reach 500 thousand deaths this weekend, amid an increase in the curve of deaths and situations of hospital collapse, and confinements in various regions of the South American country.

The average daily deaths This day it was once again over 2,000 deaths, as happened in March and April, the deadliest months of the pandemic in Brazil, according to the statistics of the National Council of Health Secretaries of the states.

The most affected state is Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, where this week deaths grew by 27 percent and several interior regions have more than 90 percent hospital occupancy.

Sao Paulo accumulates 121 thousand 238 deaths and 3 million 552 thousand 727 cases, and maintains the curfew nocturnalor as a way to avoid crowds and reduce infections.

The city of Sao Paulo, the largest South American city, announced in recent days that until the first half of September it will have vaccinated against the disease with at least one full dose. population over 18 years old.

Rio de Janeiro It is the second state with the highest number of deaths, with 53,923, and the mayor’s office of the homonymous capital anticipated this day the vaccination calendar: it intends to vaccinate until the end of August with a dose to the entire population over 18 years of age.

The mayor of Rio de JaneiroEduardo Paes even said that if the vaccination proceeds as scheduled, the popular New Year holidays and Carnival 2022 can be held.

DMZ