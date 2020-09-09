W.hen the clown speaks significantly, the circus might be on fireplace. With these phrases, the Brazilian Youtuber Felipe Neto addressed the viewers with a video in July. It wasn’t the hundreds of thousands of followers on his YouTube channel that he spoke to, however the subscribers of the “New York Occasions”.

Within the typical buddy model of a Youtuber, Neto defined to the Individuals in English why Donald Trump was not the worst president within the corona pandemic, however his Brazilian buddy and colleague Jair Bolsonaro. “If you wish to assist us to deal with our madman, please do not select yours once more,” Neto concluded his plea.