For the first time in 102 years, Rio de Janeiro was left without the traditional carnival festivities because of the coronavirus. With the sambadrome closed and the streets empty, many Cariocas chose to celebrate as a family. This is the case of many bat-ball groups: clowns who parade in sumptuous clothes and masks in the peripheral neighborhoods of the city. For hours they hit the ground with a ball that causes a loud bang. Little known outside of Brazil, the bate-bola represent the most popular carnival.

The Inovação group is originally from Campo Grande, the most populous neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro and also the one most affected by the coronavirus. They usually prepare their costumes many months before the carnival. In fact, these groups function for all intents and purposes like a small samba school. Every year they release a theme, a song and different clothes.

Fábio Peixoto, artistic director of the bat-ball Inovação, says that this year he was inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ masterpiece, ‘Don Quijote de la Mancha’. However, after the decision of the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, to cancel the carnival scheduled for the month of July, the members of this recreational group decided not to parade and celebrate the party in a private room.

The ‘Don Quixote’ costumes were saved for next year. Even so, they decided to characterize themselves with simpler clothes and take a little walk around the block. “We made some simpler costumes so that the Police do not apprehend what did not cost money and sweat. Furthermore, it would be wrong to parade with this pandemic ”, explains Peixoto. On average each costume can cost between $ 250 and $ 1,300.

Fábio Peixoto, artistic director of Inovação bat-ball. © France 24

There is no unanimity on the origin of the bat-ball. For some researchers, it is a tropical variation on European costumes inspired by Celtic myths. Others attribute this tradition to the Portuguese colonization. Finally, the historian Cristiane Braz argues that the appearance of the bate-bola is linked to a hangar for zeppelins that existed in Santa Cruz in the 1930s. According to this theory, the German soldiers who arrived in Brazil in airships celebrated carnival in disguise of clowns. They would be responsible for introducing both the clothing and the name “clovis”, an evolution of the word ‘clown’.

The bat-ball represents the street carnival of Rio de Janeiro

The ball is the emblem of this character. However, with the passage of time, plastic replaced the traditional ox bladders. “Formerly we would go to the city of Santa Cruz (a town located about 70 kilometers from Copacabana beach), where these carnival groups were born, to buy bladders at the slaughterhouse. They had to be treated with coarse salt so that they did not explode. We hung them on the highest branches of the trees so that our mothers wouldn’t throw them in the trash, as they gave off a foul smell ”, recalls Peixoto, founder of the Inovação bat-ball.

Today the bat-ball embodies the most authentic spirit of the suburbs. “It is the joy of the neighborhood, so much so that each neighborhood has its own bat-ball style. There is the giant ball-bat, the cape, the boots … The ball-bat represents the street carnival of Rio de Janeiro ”, adds Fabão Peixoto.

Recently, this city surpassed São Paulo in the number of deaths from Covid-19, despite having half the population. It currently heads all the national rankings of deaths from the disease. Despite this situation, not all bat-balls respected the municipal veto not to parade. Some decided to take a risk and, in a last-minute impulse, returned the magic of carnival to the streets with clandestine parades.