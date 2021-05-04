Brazil | A man was killed in a knife attack on a kindergarten in Brazil

At least three children among the dead.

At least three small children and two adults died on Tuesday when an 18-year-old man attacked a kindergarten with a jungle knife in Saudades, Brazil.

After his act, the man also sliced ​​himself with a jungle knife and was taken to a hospital in critical condition for treatment, news agencies said. The adult victims were kindergarten workers.

So far, there is no information about the motive for the act. The man reportedly did not have a previous criminal record.

The age of the dead children was not reported, but children under the age of two were in care in the kindergarten.

In Brazil, two other attacks on children or young people are remembered from recent history. 2011 12 children died and 22 were injured in Rio when a 23-year-old former student was shot at a school. In 2019, two students killed five students and two adults at a school near São Paulo.