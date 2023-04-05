Brazil | A man attacked a preschool with an axe, four children died

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described the man who attacked the preschool as a monster.

in Brazil A 25-year-old man attacked a preschool on Wednesday and killed four children before surrendering to the police, news agencies AFP and Reuters say.

In addition, four people were injured in the attack.

According to the authorities, the suspect killed the victims with an object resembling an axe.

The private Good Shepherd Center preschool is located in Blumenau, a city of more than 300,000 inhabitants, in the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil.

of Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called the attacker a monster.

“No family can imagine greater pain than losing their own children or grandchildren, especially when violence is directed at innocent and defenseless children. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” ​​Lula wrote on Twitter.

Governor of Santa Catarina Jorginho Mello declared a three-day mourning period in the state for the attack.

Brazilian authorities are concerned about the increase in violent attacks on schools. Only last week, the country’s media reported that a 13-year-old boy had stabbed his teacher at a school in São Paulo.

In November, a 16-year-old shot four and wounded more than ten students in the city of Aracruz, Espírito Santo state.

In 2019, two masked youths attacked his former school in Suzano, near São Paulo. Seven students and a teacher died in the shooting. The shooters killed themselves after the attack.

The country’s worst school shooting happened in 2011 at an elementary school in Realengo, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro. A former student of the school shot dead 12 children at that time.