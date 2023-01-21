A baby weighing 7.3 kilos was born in Brazil, in Parintins, in the state of Amazonas. Angerson dos Santos, this is the name of the child, is fine despite being overweight. Her mother, Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, is 27 years old and is her fifth child. One of the previous children had already been born four kilos. In fact, her mother declared: «I really didn’t expect it. I was expecting another four kilos, but not seven. I want to thank the Padre Colombo hospital team, who gave me strength and treated me very well,” said the child’s mother.
